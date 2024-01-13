Death of man outside Market Arms in Aberdeen not ‘suspicious’

The death of a man outside a popular Aberdeen city centre pub is not thought to be “suspicious” according to police.

Emergency services were called to the Market Arms on Hadden Street after 5pm on Friday night after a man collapsed at the entrance to the pub.

According to one eyewitness, paramedics and police could be seen trying to resuscitate the man.

Officers were diverting traffic away from the area while they dealt with the incident.

The Market Arms later confirmed on social media that the man had died and as a mark of respect the pub would close for the rest of the night.

It is due to reopen on Saturday afternoon.

Police confirmed the death was not being treated as “suspicious”.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 5pm on Friday, January 12, officers were called to Hadden Street, Aberdeen following the sudden death of a man.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”