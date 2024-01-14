CCTV images show masked thieves raiding Fittie Bar

Shocking images capture the moment brazen thieves raided a popular Aberdeen bar while the owner was on holiday.

Fittie Bar on Wellington Street was raided by a trio of masked thieves in the early hours of December 27.

At 2.40am, criminals broke in through the door, smashing a window, before making off with roughly £2,000 of cash from the till.

Fittie Bar has since uploaded CCTV images of the raid to social media, showing three thieves in hoods making their way to the bar using torches.

Two thieves were rummaging behind the bar for something understood to be the pub’s Christmas tip jar. In one image you can also see an open till drawer.

The thieves seemed well prepared: covering their faces, wearing their hoods up and wearing gloves.

The incident came at the most inopportune time for new manager Steven Lepkowski, who made the discovery on his first morning on the job.

He then had to inform the bar’s owner, Mandy Miller, who was just on the flight to Egypt.

Fittie Bar releases CCTV images of trio of thieves

She initially thought it was a prank but then noticed how upset other staff were and offered to return but was told it would be handled.

Ms Miller returned from holiday on Saturday and only then did she review the footage after declining to see it while on holiday.

She told her staff as long as they were safe and the bar was secure, not to worry about money until she returned.

She said: “In 21 years of being here, this is the first time there has ever been a break-in. The support I have had from my regulars, as well as the Fittie village, has been amazing.

“They support me in everything that I do. They’re obviously upset as well, for me, I’m upset for my staff who have been with me a long time and I trust all my staff.”

Ms Miller says she intends to be present at the bar to show solidarity with her staff while also beefing up security at the premises.

In addition to enhanced CCTV cameras, upgraded door alarms have been installed and hope this break-in was a “one-off”.

Ms Miller has been delighted with the support, including a charity gig organised by Room 101, whose proceeds will go to helping the bar recover.

Fittie Bar has been appealing to the public to assist the police in their efforts to catch the thieves.

Police were asked for an update on the investigation into the raid.