Runners can sign up today for Aberdeen’s new P&J Run Fest 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Runners can sign up today for Aberdeen’s new P&J Run Fest 2024

The exciting event which includes a 10K, 5K and junior fun run will help raise funds for the five local charity partners chosen by the public.

By Jenna Scott
Run Fest launches in April.
Run Fest launches in April.

The Press and Journal is launching a major new event bringing runners together from the north and north-east to raise money for our 275 Community Fund.

We are staging The P&J Run Fest 2024 in association with Balmoral Group in Aberdeen this spring.

It will be the ONLY event of its kind to be held in the city this year and you can sign up today.

P&J Run Fest 2024 aims to build a community of runners from across the region while helping to raise money for our five inspiring charity partners.

They are Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance, Friends of Anchor, Save Bon Accord Baths, SurfABLE Scotland and Munlochy Animal Aid.

Sign up for The P&J Run Fest 2024 today.

People looking to enjoy a fun day out – and make a real difference in their communities – can take part in 10K and 5K races, beginning and starting at P&J Live, on April 14.

Families – including parents with babies in prams and buggies – and enthusiastic young runners under the age of 12 will also be able to take on a 1K junior fun run.

Craig Walker, editor of The Press and Journal, said: “We’re really looking forward to The P&J Run Fest. Aberdeen has missed out not having a major 10k since the days of the Baker Hughes at the beach and The Great Aberdeen Run and we hope many people get behind us and take part.

“There are a number of great running events, such as Run Garioch and Run Balmoral, and we hope this event complements those.

“Our aim is to put on something that will appeal to competitive runners as well as those who see it as a bit of fun or a target as part of their aim to improve their fitness. With the children’s run there’s also something for all the family.

“If getting fit and having fun wasn’t enough, it is also part of The P&J 275 Community Fund, with money raised going to our five very deserving charity partners.

“We would like to thank the Balmoral Group for generously sponsoring The P&J Run Fest.”

Aberdeen-based Balmoral Group are the proud sponsors of The P&J Run Fest 2024.

Sir James Milne

The company’s chairman Sir James Milne said: “We are delighted to announce Balmoral as the headline sponsors of The P&J Run Fest 2024.

“It is a great opportunity for the community, friends, and families to come together, supporting many deserving causes in our local community.

“Having been established in Aberdeen for over 40 years, local support and community spirit is part of who we are. We take great pride in endorsing and participating in this event, further strengthening our ties with the community we have been a part of for so long.”

We are calling on our generous readers to get their trainers on and clock up the kilometres.

But don’t delay because the first entries for both the 10K and 5K races will be able to sign up for a discounted fee.

The first 300 entries for the 10K will be charged £18 plus a fee of £0.20 plus 6% per participant.

A discount is available to the first entries.

Thereafter competitors will be charged £20 plus the above fee.

The first 300 entries for the 5K will be charged £15.30 plus the aforementioned fee.

A 5K route is available.

Thereafter competitors will be charged £17 plus the fee.

For the Junior 1K Fun Run all entrants will be charged £5 plus the fee of £0.20 + 6% per participant.

A 1K is available for junior participants under the age of 12.

We want to see hundreds of participants of all abilities sign up to help good causes across the region.

And we are encouraging those taking part to raise funds for The P&J 275 Community Fund.

Donations can be made through the 275 Community Fund landing page on the Charitable Aid Foundation website.

The Press and Journal launched the 275 Community Fund last year as part of our 275th anniversary celebrations.

The last large scale running event held in the city was the Baker Hughes  10K.

The P&J previously announced P&J Live will be raising funds for the 275 Community Fund this year in support of our five charity partners.

Rob Wicks, managing director at P&J Live, said: “We are delighted to host the inaugural P&J Run Fest 2024 at P&J Live in April, in aid of the incredible charities supported within The P&J 275 Community Fund.

“Having worked hard during our venue’s construction to create a living environment, our grounds continue to attract people and wildlife all year round.

“If they’ve never discovered them before, runners will be pleasantly surprised by the planned route where the 29,000 planted trees and shrubs have now started to mature.”

Mr Wicks added: “If your New Year’s resolution was to be more active in 2024, this is the perfect opportunity to get fit and support five excellent local charities along the way. It’s time to get in training.”

How to sign up

You can sign up to The P&J Run Fest here.

For more information:

More from News

Parents are struggling to access childcare funding (John Stillwell/PA)
Parents ‘in complete chaos’ trying to access Government’s new childcare scheme
Liam King. Image: Facebook
Savage Aberdeen city centre attacker left victim with nose split apart
Post Thumbnail
Everything you need to know about The P&J Run Fest 2024
Kelly Shek.
Your Money: What should you be looking for in a financial planner?
A derelict steading could be turned into Kildrummy Inn shops and 'five star' rooms.
Millionaire US owners want to add 'five star' rooms and craft shops at Kildrummy…
Post Thumbnail
What is The P&J 275 Community Fund?
Daniel Oliveira, of Rising Roots.
Moray micro farmer aims to change way we think about food
Christopher Nolan accepts the award for best director for Oppenheimer during the 29th Critics Choice Awards (Chris Pizzello, AP)
Christopher Nolan’s epic Oppenheimer sweeps Critics Choice Awards
Khairi Saadallah was handed a whole-life order at the Old Bailey in January 2021 (Thames Valley Police/PA)
Risk posed by terrorist before Reading attacks to face inquest scrutiny
A collection of British newspapers (PA).
What the papers say – January 15