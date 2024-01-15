Runners can sign up today for Aberdeen’s new P&J Run Fest 2024

The Press and Journal is launching a major new event bringing runners together from the north and north-east to raise money for our 275 Community Fund.

We are staging The P&J Run Fest 2024 in association with Balmoral Group in Aberdeen this spring.

It will be the ONLY event of its kind to be held in the city this year and you can sign up today.

P&J Run Fest 2024 aims to build a community of runners from across the region while helping to raise money for our five inspiring charity partners.

They are Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance, Friends of Anchor, Save Bon Accord Baths, SurfABLE Scotland and Munlochy Animal Aid.

People looking to enjoy a fun day out – and make a real difference in their communities – can take part in 10K and 5K races, beginning and starting at P&J Live, on April 14.

Families – including parents with babies in prams and buggies – and enthusiastic young runners under the age of 12 will also be able to take on a 1K junior fun run.

Craig Walker, editor of The Press and Journal, said: “We’re really looking forward to The P&J Run Fest. Aberdeen has missed out not having a major 10k since the days of the Baker Hughes at the beach and The Great Aberdeen Run and we hope many people get behind us and take part.

“There are a number of great running events, such as Run Garioch and Run Balmoral, and we hope this event complements those.

“Our aim is to put on something that will appeal to competitive runners as well as those who see it as a bit of fun or a target as part of their aim to improve their fitness. With the children’s run there’s also something for all the family.

“If getting fit and having fun wasn’t enough, it is also part of The P&J 275 Community Fund, with money raised going to our five very deserving charity partners.

“We would like to thank the Balmoral Group for generously sponsoring The P&J Run Fest.”

Aberdeen-based Balmoral Group are the proud sponsors of The P&J Run Fest 2024.

The company’s chairman Sir James Milne said: “We are delighted to announce Balmoral as the headline sponsors of The P&J Run Fest 2024.

“It is a great opportunity for the community, friends, and families to come together, supporting many deserving causes in our local community.

“Having been established in Aberdeen for over 40 years, local support and community spirit is part of who we are. We take great pride in endorsing and participating in this event, further strengthening our ties with the community we have been a part of for so long.”

We are calling on our generous readers to get their trainers on and clock up the kilometres.

But don’t delay because the first entries for both the 10K and 5K races will be able to sign up for a discounted fee.

The first 300 entries for the 10K will be charged £18 plus a fee of £0.20 plus 6% per participant.

Thereafter competitors will be charged £20 plus the above fee.

The first 300 entries for the 5K will be charged £15.30 plus the aforementioned fee.

Thereafter competitors will be charged £17 plus the fee.

For the Junior 1K Fun Run all entrants will be charged £5 plus the fee of £0.20 + 6% per participant.

We want to see hundreds of participants of all abilities sign up to help good causes across the region.

And we are encouraging those taking part to raise funds for The P&J 275 Community Fund.

Donations can be made through the 275 Community Fund landing page on the Charitable Aid Foundation website.

The Press and Journal launched the 275 Community Fund last year as part of our 275th anniversary celebrations.

The P&J previously announced P&J Live will be raising funds for the 275 Community Fund this year in support of our five charity partners.

Rob Wicks, managing director at P&J Live, said: “We are delighted to host the inaugural P&J Run Fest 2024 at P&J Live in April, in aid of the incredible charities supported within The P&J 275 Community Fund.

“Having worked hard during our venue’s construction to create a living environment, our grounds continue to attract people and wildlife all year round.

“If they’ve never discovered them before, runners will be pleasantly surprised by the planned route where the 29,000 planted trees and shrubs have now started to mature.”

Mr Wicks added: “If your New Year’s resolution was to be more active in 2024, this is the perfect opportunity to get fit and support five excellent local charities along the way. It’s time to get in training.”

