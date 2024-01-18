Driver taken to hospital after one-car crash on Smithfield Road in Aberdeen

A motorist has been taken to hospital following a single-car crash on Smithfield Road near Woodside Library in Aberdeen this morning.

The incident happened just after 10am on Thursday and involved one car, a white Hyundai i20.

Most of the damage to the vehicle was to the front passenger’s side.

Police and one ambulance were dispatched to the scene on Smithfield Road near its junction with Clifton Road.

The driver of the car was taken to hospital.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 10.25am on Thursday, January 18, police were called to a one car road crash on Smithfield Road, Aberdeen at it’s junction with Clifton Road.

“Officers attended and the driver of the car was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.”