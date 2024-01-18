Best pictures from Glenshee and the Lecht as snow brings crowds to the slopes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Best pictures from Glenshee and the Lecht as snow brings crowds to the slopes

The recent cold snap has been great news for snowsports enthusiasts - and for the operators of the Glenshee and Lecht ski centres

By Morag Lindsay
Snow day at Glenshee Ski_Centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Snow day at Glenshee Ski_Centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

As Scotland shivers through the coldest spell of the winter, it’s not all closed schools and dicey road conditions.

Skiers and snowboarders have been having a (snow)ball and the slopes at Glenshee and Lecht were packed with thrill-seekers on Thursday.

Our photographers joined the crowds to grab a slice of the action.

Here are some of the best pictures from the day.

Enjoying the snowy conditions at Glenshee Ski Centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Skiing the Scottish way – Glenshee adventure awaits. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
A beautiful day to have fun at Glenshee Ski Centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
In the queue, dreaming of the downhill thrill. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
A moment to rest at the Glenshee Ski Centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Snow lift serenity before the mountain adventure. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Skiing through the Scottish Highlands – Glenshee style. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
A day well spent! Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
A busy snow day at Glenshee Ski Centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Natalie Feather (from Balfron) and right is Stephanie Edwards (from Grantully) enjoy a day at Glenshee Ski Centre – Thursday 18th January 2024 – Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Wandering Where (from Leicester) and on the right is Nathan Osman (from Southhampton). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
There’s no business like snow business. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The slopes are always better with friends. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Emily Gilmour (aged 8), Amy Potter (aged 5), Ruby O’Connor (aged 11) and Anna Gilmour (aged 6) – all from Bankfoot. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Pupils from Anderson Primary in Forres at Lecht Ski Centre. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
A great day to go skiing at Lecht Ski Centre. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Snowmobile at Lecht Ski Centre. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Life is better on a snowboard. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Ski more, worry less at Lecht Ski Centre. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Axel Haudiquet from Glenkindie enjoyed a day of snowboarding at Lecht Ski Centre. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
A Pupil from Anderson Primary in Forres gets some skiing practice at Lecht Ski Centre. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Snow days are the best days. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Pupils from Anderson Primary in Forres enjoy a Snow school day! Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson