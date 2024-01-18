Harrison and Hetherington announces collaboration with Irish firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Harrison and Hetherington announces collaboration with Irish firm

It is hoped the two companies will create larger market opportunities for both buyers and sellers.

By Katrina Macarthur
Scott Donaldson, managing director of Harrison and Hetherington, with Denis Barrett, of Denis Barrett Auctions.
Scott Donaldson, managing director of Harrison and Hetherington, with Denis Barrett, of Denis Barrett Auctions.

Livestock auctioneering company Harrison and Hetherington (H&H) has announced a major collaboration with Irish firm Denis Barrett Auctions.

It is believed to be the first Anglo Irish agreement of its kind in the industry.

The move is aimed at improving the scale and reach of pedigree livestock sales in both countries and throughout Europe.

It is hoped the two companies will create larger market opportunities for both buyers and sellers, and deliver greater value, choice, and simplicity for customers.

Scott Donaldson, managing director at H&H said the collaboration has the potential to offer livestock breeders and buyers an improved experience.

“Our aim is to create a larger and more dynamic marketplace for pedigree livestock and maximise the impact of our world class sales including dispersal and invitational sales,” said Mr Donaldson.

Denis Barrett said the arrangement with H&H is a major landmark in the auction group’s 25-year success.

“We are incredibly excited about the possibilities this collaborative arrangement holds and the transformative impact it will have on our customers.

“By joining forces with H&H, we will both be able to offer better service and achieve greater value for our customers, and I am confident that the benefits will exceed even our own high expectations.”

