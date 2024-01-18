Harrison and Hetherington announces collaboration with Irish firm

Livestock auctioneering company Harrison and Hetherington (H&H) has announced a major collaboration with Irish firm Denis Barrett Auctions.

It is believed to be the first Anglo Irish agreement of its kind in the industry.

The move is aimed at improving the scale and reach of pedigree livestock sales in both countries and throughout Europe.

It is hoped the two companies will create larger market opportunities for both buyers and sellers, and deliver greater value, choice, and simplicity for customers.

Scott Donaldson, managing director at H&H said the collaboration has the potential to offer livestock breeders and buyers an improved experience.

“Our aim is to create a larger and more dynamic marketplace for pedigree livestock and maximise the impact of our world class sales including dispersal and invitational sales,” said Mr Donaldson.

Denis Barrett said the arrangement with H&H is a major landmark in the auction group’s 25-year success.

“We are incredibly excited about the possibilities this collaborative arrangement holds and the transformative impact it will have on our customers.

“By joining forces with H&H, we will both be able to offer better service and achieve greater value for our customers, and I am confident that the benefits will exceed even our own high expectations.”