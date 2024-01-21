Aberdeen’s Mariner Hotel re-opens with £1 million American makeover – and a nod to risqué Hooters chain

Aberdeen’s Mariner Hotel has re-opened with an American makeover – and a nod to the risqué American chain diner, Hooters.

It was the ‘end of an era’ when the Covid pandemic forced the popular hotel and restaurant to close in 2020.

But now the business on Great Western Road is back under a new name, and with new management.

An American-style bar and restaurant called ‘Ooters’ opened to the public on Friday, now serving burgers, fajitas, steaks and other trans-Atlantic favourites.

New owner Robin Bradford – a 55-year-old businessman originally from Cambridge – is also getting ready to take in hotel guests once again, with potential plans for Elvis Presley and Dolly Parton-themed rooms.

Bringing Aberdeen’s Mariner hotel ‘back to life’

Robin, who has now lived in Aberdeen for 22 years, hopes that he can “bring back to life” what was once a Granite City favourite.

Speaking to The P&J, he said: “I took it over to bring back the heart of the east-end of Aberdeen. I think it still has a fair bit of life left in it.

“We have spent a lot of money, almost £1 million in total, and refurbished almost everything in it – so we are hoping for a good few more years of happiness out of it.

“Eventually the hotel will open as well, there was 18 rooms but we have whittled it down to 15 good ones now.

“They will be priced very reasonably and will hopefully be available by the middle of February.

“It’s not 100 per cent but we are looking to have theme rooms as well, to go with the American style.

“Like an Elvis room, a Dolly Parton room, maybe a Texan room – things like that.”

New Mariner restaurant inspired by Hooters

Needing inspiration for the restaurant’s rebrand, Mr Bradford turned to American chain diner Hooters.

He continued: “The style we have went for, which has not been seen in Aberdeen before, is an American theme.

“But we are keeping it low-key with no overly loud music, with a nice atmosphere for the west end with American-style menu as well.

“I looked along the lines of Hooters for inspiration.

“When doing up this place we looked at doing a similar thing to them, but not the same.”

Hooters is perhaps best known for it’s risqué-style waitresses – but Mr Bradford said that’s where the inspiration stopped short for The Mariner rebrand.

“It will be very tame and polite, with very friendly waitresses,” he added.

Mariner housing redevelopment U-turn

The new restaurant opening may come as a surprise to some who expected the hotel to be turned into housing.

Former proprietors Mike and Sharon Edwards submitted plans to that effect back in February 2021.

However the proposal was met with with scepticism from the local community.

A total of nine objections were lodged, with some citing construction noise which could invade neighbours privacy.

There were also concerns about an increase of congestion on Great Western Road.

However, Robin was also able to shed light on the surprising U-turn.

He added: “Someone bought it from the previous owners after the flats proposal was rejected. I lease it from that company.

“This place has been closed for a year-and-a-half due to COVID and other issues.

“I saw it last July through a friend of mine and fell in love with it and saw the potential.

“I also saw the planning application for flats but after I spoke to a few people in the area, they weren’t too keen on that idea.

“I have owned other businesses in the city, so I thought I could bring it back to life.”