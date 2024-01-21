Aberdeen’s Mariner Hotel re-opens with £1 million American makeover – and a nod to risqué Hooters chain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen’s Mariner Hotel re-opens with £1 million American makeover – and a nod to risqué Hooters chain

EXCLUSIVE: New owner Robin Bradford said he also has plans to create Elvis Presley and Dolly Parton-themed hotel rooms.

By Graham Fleming
The Mariner hotel & restaurant in Aberdeen is back in business
Aberdeen’s Mariner Hotel has re-opened with an American makeover – and a nod to the risqué American chain diner, Hooters.

It was the ‘end of an era’ when the Covid pandemic forced the popular hotel and restaurant to close in 2020.

But now the business on Great Western Road is back under a new name, and with new management.

An American-style bar and restaurant called ‘Ooters’ opened to the public on Friday, now serving burgers, fajitas, steaks and other trans-Atlantic favourites.

New owner Robin Bradford – a 55-year-old businessman originally from Cambridge – is also getting ready to take in hotel guests once again, with potential plans for Elvis Presley and Dolly Parton-themed rooms.

The new restaurant also features an extended bar. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Bringing Aberdeen’s Mariner hotel ‘back to life’

Robin, who has now lived in Aberdeen for 22 years, hopes that he can “bring back to life” what was once a Granite City favourite.

Speaking to The P&J, he said: “I took it over to bring back the heart of the east-end of Aberdeen. I think it still has a fair bit of life left in it.

“We have spent a lot of money, almost £1 million in total, and refurbished almost everything in it – so we are hoping for a good few more years of happiness out of it.

There are potential plans for Elvis Presley and Dolly Parton-themed rooms too. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“Eventually the hotel will open as well, there was 18 rooms but we have whittled it down to 15 good ones now.

“They will be priced very reasonably and will hopefully be available by the middle of February.

“It’s not 100 per cent but we are looking to have theme rooms as well, to go with the American style.

“Like an Elvis room, a Dolly Parton room, maybe a Texan room – things like that.”

Owner Robin Bradford is channelling an American theme. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

New Mariner restaurant inspired by Hooters

Needing inspiration for the restaurant’s rebrand, Mr Bradford turned to American chain diner Hooters.

He continued: “The style we have went for, which has not been seen in Aberdeen before, is an American theme.

“But we are keeping it low-key with no overly loud music, with a nice atmosphere for the west end with American-style menu as well.

The hotel and restaurant closed down in 2020. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“I looked along the lines of Hooters for inspiration.

“When doing up this place we looked at doing a similar thing to them, but not the same.”

Hooters is perhaps best known for it’s risqué-style waitresses – but Mr Bradford said that’s where the inspiration stopped short for The Mariner rebrand.

“It will be very tame and polite, with very friendly waitresses,” he added.

Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Mariner housing redevelopment U-turn

The new restaurant opening may come as a surprise to some who expected the hotel to be turned into housing.

Former proprietors Mike and Sharon Edwards submitted plans to that effect back in February 2021.

However the proposal was met with with scepticism from the local community.

A total of nine objections were lodged, with some citing construction noise which could invade neighbours privacy.

There were also concerns about an increase of congestion on Great Western Road.

However, Robin was also able to shed light on the surprising U-turn.

Robin Bradford pictured with staff. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

He added: “Someone bought it from the previous owners after the flats proposal was rejected. I lease it from that company.

“This place has been closed for a year-and-a-half due to COVID and other issues.

“I saw it last July through a friend of mine and fell in love with it and saw the potential.

“I also saw the planning application for flats but after I spoke to a few people in the area, they weren’t too keen on that idea.

“I have owned other businesses in the city, so I thought I could bring it back to life.”

