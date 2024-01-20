Storm Isha: north and north-east trains cancelled amid amber weather warning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Storm Isha: north and north-east trains cancelled amid amber weather warning

Most services in the north and north-east have been cancelled after the Met Office issued a 'danger to life' alert yesterday.

By Graham Fleming
scotrail strike action
Most services will be axed ahead of Storm Isha. Image: DC Thomson.

Most north and north-east trains are set to be cancelled due to extreme weather caused by Storm Isha

Network Rail have announced that they will be “closing many lines” due to severe conditions past 7pm on Sunday night.

Rail services on the Highland Main Line, West Highland Line and Far North Line are all expected to be disrupted.

Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, the Highlands, and Orkney are all expected to be hit by strong winds of up to 70mph as well as heavy rain.

Storm Isha wreaks havoc on Scottish network

With the Met Office confirming the weather poses a “threat to life,” a long list of journeys have already been axed.

In a statement issued today, the rail infrastructure company said: “Scotland’s Railway will be closing many lines across the country from 7pm on Sunday night as Storm Isha brings severe weather conditions to all parts of the network.”

“Rail services will come to an early stop on all routes outside the central belt, along with Fife, Borders, Maryhill, East Kilbride and Kilmarnock lines.

“Other lines in the central belt will have a reduced timetable and longer journey times as trains will be limited to 40mph.”

A ScotRail train.
Both Aberdeen and Inverness station are set to be heavily impacted. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

More than 30 journeys from Aberdeen station have already been cancelled, meanwhile, 24 from Inverness will not run.

Specific journey cancellations can be checked on ScotRail’s own website here.

An amber weather warning for gusts was put in place from 9pm Sunday until 9am on Monday.

Meanwhile, a yellow warning for rain was issued for Scotland continuing from 3pm on Sunday to midnight on Monday.

Passenger safety is priority

Liam Sumpter, Network Rail Scotland route director said that passenger safety was his number-one priority.

He said: “Our priority is the safety of our passengers and colleagues and that is why we have taken the decision to close some parts of our network early on Sunday night as the worst of Storm Isha hits the country.

“Our engineers will also need to thoroughly inspect the network for any damage before we reopen the lines and restart train services on Monday morning.

“Weather specialists, based in our control room, will monitor conditions closely throughout the weekend and our teams on the ground will be ready to deal with any issues caused by the storm as quickly as possible.”

Storm Isha: Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands set for 12 hours of rain and 70mph winds this weekend

