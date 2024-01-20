Storm Isha: north and north-east trains cancelled amid amber weather warning

Most north and north-east trains are set to be cancelled due to extreme weather caused by Storm Isha

Network Rail have announced that they will be “closing many lines” due to severe conditions past 7pm on Sunday night.

Rail services on the Highland Main Line, West Highland Line and Far North Line are all expected to be disrupted.

Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, the Highlands, and Orkney are all expected to be hit by strong winds of up to 70mph as well as heavy rain.

Storm Isha wreaks havoc on Scottish network

With the Met Office confirming the weather poses a “threat to life,” a long list of journeys have already been axed.

In a statement issued today, the rail infrastructure company said: “Scotland’s Railway will be closing many lines across the country from 7pm on Sunday night as Storm Isha brings severe weather conditions to all parts of the network.”

“Rail services will come to an early stop on all routes outside the central belt, along with Fife, Borders, Maryhill, East Kilbride and Kilmarnock lines.

“Other lines in the central belt will have a reduced timetable and longer journey times as trains will be limited to 40mph.”

More than 30 journeys from Aberdeen station have already been cancelled, meanwhile, 24 from Inverness will not run.

Specific journey cancellations can be checked on ScotRail’s own website here.

An amber weather warning for gusts was put in place from 9pm Sunday until 9am on Monday.

Meanwhile, a yellow warning for rain was issued for Scotland continuing from 3pm on Sunday to midnight on Monday.

Passenger safety is priority

Liam Sumpter, Network Rail Scotland route director said that passenger safety was his number-one priority.

He said: “Our priority is the safety of our passengers and colleagues and that is why we have taken the decision to close some parts of our network early on Sunday night as the worst of Storm Isha hits the country.

“Our engineers will also need to thoroughly inspect the network for any damage before we reopen the lines and restart train services on Monday morning.

“Weather specialists, based in our control room, will monitor conditions closely throughout the weekend and our teams on the ground will be ready to deal with any issues caused by the storm as quickly as possible.”