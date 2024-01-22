Manchester United hero Eric Cantona set to play Aberdeen Music Hall

Manchester United legend Eric Cantona may be best known for his skills on the pitch – but the football legend will visit the Granite City later this year to wow with his singing voice.

The retired 90s sportsman will play Aberdeen’s Music Hall on April 13.

The announcement comes after the former French internationalist debuted his new rock EP ‘I’ll Make My Own Heaven’ back in October.

The album contains four-tracks, which are titled:

The Friends We Lost Tu Me Diras (You Will Tell Me) I’ll Make My Own Heaven Je Veux (I want)

Star takes new music across UK and Ireland

The Granite City gig date comes as part of a UK and Ireland-wide tour, which will showcase the four songs written by the Old Trafford star.

Tickets can be purchased for the Aberdeen show through Gigs in Scotland.

They will be available on January 25 from 10am.

Cantona will also be playing Glasgow, Newcastle, London and Manchester.

The album cover for Eric Cantona’s first EP.

Music always been on Eric’s mind

A fan-favourite under Sir Alex Ferguson, many fans may be shocked at the sudden career change.

However, according to Cantona, he says that music has always been very important to him.

Speaking ahead of the tour he said: “Music has always been a part of my life. I’ve always had music playing.

“Why start today, so many years later? Simply because I had lacked the time before.

“During lockdown, I finally managed to give the guitar a serious go, and even though I’m still a poor guitarist, I felt confident enough to whip a few songs into shape”.