Manchester United hero Eric Cantona set to play Aberdeen Music Hall

The 90s legend says he finally has the time to pursue his passion for music.

By Graham Fleming
Eric Cantona pictured next to Aberdeen's Music Hall.
The football legend will be playing to an Aberdeen audience this April. Image: Ian West/ PA Wire and Paul Smyth/ DC Thomson.

Manchester United legend Eric Cantona may be best known for his skills on the pitch – but the football legend will visit the Granite City later this year to wow with his singing voice.

The retired 90s sportsman will play Aberdeen’s Music Hall on April 13.

The announcement comes after the former French internationalist debuted his new rock EP ‘I’ll Make My Own Heaven’ back in October.

Aberdeen Music Hall
Tickets are will go on sale for the Aberdeen gig later this month. Image: Paul Smyth/ DC Thomson.

The album contains four-tracks, which are titled:

  1. The Friends We Lost
  2. Tu Me Diras (You Will Tell Me)
  3. I’ll Make My Own Heaven
  4. Je Veux (I want)

Star takes new music across UK and Ireland

The Granite City gig date comes as part of a UK and Ireland-wide tour, which will showcase the four songs written by the Old Trafford star.

Tickets can be purchased for the Aberdeen show through Gigs in Scotland.

They will be available on January 25 from 10am.

Cantona will also be playing Glasgow, Newcastle, London and Manchester.

  • Eric CantonaThe album cover for Eric Cantona’s first EP.

Music always been on Eric’s mind

A fan-favourite under Sir Alex Ferguson, many fans may be shocked at the sudden career change.

However, according to Cantona, he says that music has always been very important to him.

Speaking ahead of the tour he said: “Music has always been a part of my life. I’ve always had music playing.

“Why start today, so many years later? Simply because I had lacked the time before.

“During lockdown, I finally managed to give the guitar a serious go, and even though I’m still a poor guitarist, I felt confident enough to whip a few songs into shape”.

