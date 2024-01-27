Stagecoach U-turn on suspension of Aberdeen service following community outrage

Stagecoach was forced to make a dramatic U-turn after suspending all services in the Northfield area of Aberdeen due to vandalism.

Operators of Stagecoach Bluebird announced on Friday evening that all number 59 bus services would no longer serve the community until “further notice” due to increased levels of anti-social behaviour.

The decision sparked criticism from local residents relying on the service, leaving many questioning their travel plans.

In their statement, bosses confirmed service would start and end at Murdos Bar on Cairncry Road.

However, less than 30 minutes later, Stagecoach bosses altered their decision, reassuring passengers that services would return as normal on Saturday.

Stagecoach revise decision following community backlash

Bosses of Stagecoach Bluebird issued a renewed statement confirming services would cease last night but return to normal today.

Posted on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter, their statement read: “Due to vandalism against our busses, all our 59 services will not be serving Northfield for the remainder of tonight.

“Services will resume as normal tomorrow.”

The service is a lifeline for many vulnerable residents travelling to and from Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Furious residents have taken to the comments to criticise the transport operator’s decision fearing they would leave vulnerable residents “stranded.”

One local resident wrote: “You are a public service provider. You can’t just leave elderly and working-age folks stranded.”

Another wrote: “Brutal. I’m sure my 72-year-old mum will want to thank you personally.”

One local resident stressed that letting local people “suffer” isn’t the answer.

He wrote: “Use some of the public money handed to you from the Scottish Government and provide security/old fashioned conductor. Sure, you shouldn’t have to but letting good people suffer because you won’t pay a subsidised wage isn’t the answer.”