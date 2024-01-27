Stagecoach U-turn on suspension of Aberdeen service following community outrage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Stagecoach U-turn on suspension of Aberdeen service following community outrage

Stagecoach Bluebird announced all services to Northfield would be suspended until "further notice" but was quickly overturned due to public backlash.

By Michelle Henderson
Stagecoach number 59 at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
Number 59 Stagecoach bus outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Stagecoach was forced to make a dramatic U-turn after suspending all services in the Northfield area of Aberdeen due to vandalism.

Operators of Stagecoach Bluebird announced on Friday evening that all number 59 bus services would no longer serve the community until “further notice” due to increased levels of anti-social behaviour.

The decision sparked criticism from local residents relying on the service, leaving many questioning their travel plans.

In their statement, bosses confirmed service would start and end at Murdos Bar on Cairncry Road.

However, less than 30 minutes later, Stagecoach bosses altered their decision, reassuring passengers that services would return as normal on Saturday.

Stagecoach revise decision following community backlash

Bosses of Stagecoach Bluebird issued a renewed statement confirming services would cease last night but return to normal today.

Posted on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter, their statement read: “Due to vandalism against our busses, all our 59 services will not be serving Northfield for the remainder of tonight.

“Services will resume as normal tomorrow.”

Murdos Bar, Aberdeen.
Before the U-turn, Stagecoach said services would start and terminate at Murdos Bar on Cairncry Road. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

The service is a lifeline for many vulnerable residents travelling to and from Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Furious residents have taken to the comments to criticise the transport operator’s decision fearing they would leave vulnerable residents “stranded.”

One local resident wrote: “You are a public service provider. You can’t just leave elderly and working-age folks stranded.”

Another wrote: “Brutal. I’m sure my 72-year-old mum will want to thank you personally.”

One local resident stressed that letting local people “suffer” isn’t the answer.

He wrote: “Use some of the public money handed to you from the Scottish Government and provide security/old fashioned conductor. Sure, you shouldn’t have to but letting good people suffer because you won’t pay a subsidised wage isn’t the answer.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Photo of Fittie public toilets on the left, and a photo of Adam Rofe, who wants the building to be converted into a beach clubhouse for water sport groups, on the right.
Fittie public toilets could be turned into 'watersports clubhouse' for Aberdeen beach regulars
Creative Entrepreneurs Club chief executive Rachael Brown.
Creative Entrepreneurs Club sees north-east surge of interest
Carol Mackellar
'I may never see him again': Wife of Aberdeenshire grandfather trapped in Dubai says…
Bilbo solar farm in Peterhead where a death is being investigated
Tribute paid to Peterhead solar farm worker who suddenly died overnight
The High Court in Edinburgh
Aberdeen man caught with £1m of cocaine 'was just holding on to it for…
St Mark's chruch
See inside historic Aberdeen landmark as St Mark's Church listed for sale
Aberdeen's Aura nightclub on Bridge Place. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson
Aberdeen nightclub Aura 'could close' after hours plea is axed as neighbour complains about…
2
Kimberly Baff outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Woman tries to call 500 defence witnesses in trial, including sheriffs and chief constable
Double rapist Daniel Robertson. Image: Matthew Donnelly
Double rapist behind bars after attacking woman near Inverurie
Martin Gilbert
Martin Gilbert: North-east is hotbed of creative enterprise

Conversation