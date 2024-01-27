RNAS welcomes new sponsors for 2024 Spring Show

A number of new sponsors have been unveiled for this year’s Royal Northern Agricultural Society’s (RNAS) Spring Show due to take place at Thainstone Centre next month.

Preparations are well underway for the one-day event on Wednesday February 28 which features an array of trade stands and shows of cattle, sheep, horses and ponies.

The show of exhibition cattle, set to be judged by well-known Ayrshire commercial cattle showman James Nisbet, will be supported by new sponsor JDW Agri Ltd.

The firm specialises in independent agronomy, and is a supplier of feed stuffs, fertiliser and seed, and a purchaser of cereals.

Aberdeen and Northern Marts’ show and sale of pedigree bulls has attracted another big entry of almost 90 head and will be judged by Andrew Anderson of Smallburn Farms, Elgin.

The sponsor for this section is NorthLink Ferries, which has supported events at Thainstone for some time.

In the horses and ponies, Donview Vets at Inverurie and Kintore, have been appointed new sponsor, while Datamars Livestock is the new main sponsor of the sheep classes.

GP Smart and Son from Alford is the new sponsor for the hoof classes within the carcase cattle section, and Grampian Steel Services Ltd remains sponsor of the on the hook classes.

George Duncan Agri Solutions will be the main sponsor for the hay and silage section.

Alan Cumming, RNAS president said: “The incessantly wet weather at the back end of last year made for a dismal end to 2023 for many within the sector, and we hope that this year’s Royal Northern Spring Show will be an excellent business and social opportunity for the farming community to come together and get a new year off to a great start.

“We are delighted to welcome new sponsors to the fold, and we remain grateful to the many others who loyally support our event year after year. Thanks to them, along with our exhibitors, supporters, host venue and many others, things are shaping up for another good show.”

Organisers are encouraging visitors to pay in cash, where possible, to ensure a steady flow of people entering the event on the day.

Credit and debit card payment facilities will also be available.

JUDGES

Horses

Clydesdale – Ron Brewster, Methven.

Shetland ponies – Eleanor Warren, Kinross.

Highland ponies – Marjorie Grant, Perth.

Mountain & moorland and young handlers – Nicola Maclean, Keith.

Ride & drive and light horses & ponies – Marion Maclennan.

Overall horse and pony – John Karwl-Jacks.

Cattle

Exhibition cattle – James Nisbet, Mauchline.

Carcase cattle (hoof) – Nigel Cumming, Scotbeef.

Carcase cattle (hook) – Sandy Milne, Millers of Speyside.

Pedigree bulls – Andrew Anderson, Duffus.

Sheep

Prime hoggs – Brian McAllister, Northern Ireland.

Breeding sheep – Victor Chestnutt, Northern Ireland.

Carcase lambs on the hook – Sandy Milne, Millers of Speyside.

Other sections

Cereals – Richard Lake, Crisp Malt.

Roots & YF box of produce – Gordon Stewart, Inverurie.

Silage & hay – Jamie McIntyre, Cullerlie.

SWI – Mrs Isabel Birse, Sauchen.

YF industrial display – Mrs Alison Argo, Fettercairn.

YF stockjudging – Scott Willox, Netherley.

YF carcase stockjudging – Sandy Milne, Millers of Speyside.