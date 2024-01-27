RNAS welcomes new sponsors for 2024 Spring Show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

RNAS welcomes new sponsors for 2024 Spring Show

This year's event will take place at Thainstone on February 28.

By Katrina Macarthur
Cameron MacIver, left, senior vice president of RNAS, and Alan Cumming, right, RNAS president.
A number of new sponsors have been unveiled for this year’s Royal Northern Agricultural Society’s (RNAS) Spring Show due to take place at Thainstone Centre next month.

Preparations are well underway for the one-day event on Wednesday February 28 which features an array of trade stands and shows of cattle, sheep, horses and ponies.

The show of exhibition cattle, set to be judged by well-known Ayrshire commercial cattle showman James Nisbet, will be supported by new sponsor JDW Agri Ltd.

The firm specialises in independent agronomy, and is a supplier of feed stuffs, fertiliser and seed, and a purchaser of cereals.

Aberdeen and Northern Marts’ show and sale of pedigree bulls has attracted another big entry of almost 90 head and will be judged by Andrew Anderson of Smallburn Farms, Elgin.

The sponsor for this section is NorthLink Ferries, which has supported events at Thainstone for some time.

The event is a good opportunity for farmers and others in the industry to catch up before spring work. 

In the horses and ponies, Donview Vets at Inverurie and Kintore, have been appointed new sponsor, while Datamars Livestock is the new main sponsor of the sheep classes.

GP Smart and Son from Alford is the new sponsor for the hoof classes within the carcase cattle section, and Grampian Steel Services Ltd remains sponsor of the on the hook classes.

George Duncan Agri Solutions will be the main sponsor for the hay and silage section.

Alan Cumming, RNAS president said: “The incessantly wet weather at the back end of last year made for a dismal end to 2023 for many within the sector, and we hope that this year’s Royal Northern Spring Show will be an excellent business and social opportunity for the farming community to come together and get a new year off to a great start.

“We are delighted to welcome new sponsors to the fold, and we remain grateful to the many others who loyally support our event year after year. Thanks to them, along with our exhibitors, supporters, host venue and many others, things are shaping up for another good show.”

Organisers are encouraging visitors to pay in cash, where possible, to ensure a steady flow of people entering the event on the day.

Credit and debit card payment facilities will also be available.

JUDGES

Horses

Clydesdale – Ron Brewster, Methven.

Shetland ponies – Eleanor Warren, Kinross.

Highland ponies – Marjorie Grant, Perth.

Mountain & moorland and young handlers – Nicola Maclean, Keith.

Ride & drive and light horses & ponies – Marion Maclennan.

Overall horse and pony – John Karwl-Jacks.

Cattle

Exhibition cattle – James Nisbet, Mauchline.

Carcase cattle (hoof) – Nigel Cumming, Scotbeef.

Carcase cattle (hook) – Sandy Milne, Millers of Speyside.

Pedigree bulls – Andrew Anderson, Duffus.

Sheep

Prime hoggs – Brian McAllister, Northern Ireland.

Breeding sheep – Victor Chestnutt, Northern Ireland.

Carcase lambs on the hook – Sandy Milne, Millers of Speyside.

Other sections

Cereals – Richard Lake, Crisp Malt.

Roots & YF box of produce – Gordon Stewart, Inverurie.

Silage & hay – Jamie McIntyre, Cullerlie.

SWI – Mrs Isabel Birse, Sauchen.

YF industrial display – Mrs Alison Argo, Fettercairn.

YF stockjudging – Scott Willox, Netherley.

YF carcase stockjudging – Sandy Milne, Millers of Speyside.

