Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Man arrested and charged following housebreaking in Aberdeen 

Officers caught the 40-year-old man inside a house on Friday.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Police dogs Ice and Zak played a crucial role in the arrest of the burglar. Image: Police Scotland.
A man has been arrested and charged following a housebreaking in Aberdeen.

The incident took place at a property on North Anderson Drive around 12:50pm on Friday, January 26.

Officers attended the scene and found a 40-year-old man within the property.

The incident took place on North Anderson Drive. Image: Google Maps.

The alleged burglar is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday, January 29.

Police dogs played key role in the arrest

Two police dogs played a key part in the arrest of the alleged thief.

German Shepards Zak and Ice teamed up with officers to catch the man.

Police Scotland said that the animals played a crucial role “in capturing the burglar in Aberdeen”.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.50pm on Friday, January 26, police were called to a report of a housebreaking on North Anderson Drive, Aberdeen.

“Officers, along with police dogs Zak and Ice, attended and a 40-year-old man was found within the home.

“He has since been arrested and charged and is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday, January 29. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

