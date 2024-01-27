Man arrested and charged following housebreaking in Aberdeen 

A man has been arrested and charged following a housebreaking in Aberdeen.

The incident took place at a property on North Anderson Drive around 12:50pm on Friday, January 26.

Officers attended the scene and found a 40-year-old man within the property.

The alleged burglar is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday, January 29.

Police dogs played key role in the arrest

Two police dogs played a key part in the arrest of the alleged thief.

German Shepards Zak and Ice teamed up with officers to catch the man.

Police Scotland said that the animals played a crucial role “in capturing the burglar in Aberdeen”.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.50pm on Friday, January 26, police were called to a report of a housebreaking on North Anderson Drive, Aberdeen.

“Officers, along with police dogs Zak and Ice, attended and a 40-year-old man was found within the home.

“He has since been arrested and charged and is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday, January 29. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”