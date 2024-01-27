Buckie Thistle looking at venue alternatives after Banks o’ Dee postponement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Buckie Thistle looking at venue alternatives after Banks o’ Dee postponement

The Breedon Highland League clash at Victoria Park between the Jags and the Aberdeen outfit was called off.

By Callum Law
The part of the Victoria Park pitch which led to Buckie Thistle v Banks o' Dee being postponed. Pictures by Callum Main


Buckie Thistle are to investigate playing at alternative venues after their Breedon Highland League game against Banks o’ Dee was postponed.

The fixture at Victoria Park passed a 9.30am inspection, but referee Lewis Brown called it off when he arrived at the ground, with both sides already there.

The Jags haven’t played at home since November 18, one corner of the surface is particularly soft underfoot, which led to the postponement.

Buckie believe the issue is being caused by something outwith the ground.

Club president Garry Farquhar says they are investigating what can be done. But with Dee set to be returning to Victoria Park on Wednesday night in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup, Thistle may need to find a new venue.

‘It’s something we need to address’

Farquhar said: “I’m hugely disappointed that we passed an inspection in the morning and then the game is called off more than an hour before kick-off.

“We recognise there’s an issue with the drainage in that part of the ground.

“It’s something we’re trying to address, but unfortunately in this case the measures we’ve taken haven’t been good enough.

We had free admission for the supporters and it’s really disappointing people aren’t getting the opportunity to enjoy the game.

“I’m gutted with the decision, but I’ve looked at the corner in question and I can see why the game has been called off.

“We accept it for what it is, but what makes me angry is that we’re a victim of a problem that’s coming from outwith the ground.

“We know the effect it’s had on us this season with games being off and we’re getting very little cooperation with the areas that we think are causing the problem.

“It’s an uphill battle to try to get it resolved, it’s an external drainage issue that is causing us a problem inside the ground.

Buckie’s Victoria Park.

“We’re going to have a meeting about approaching another club to see if we could use their ground.

“We’re falling too far behind with our games, we’re supposed to be playing Banks o’ Dee again on Wednesday in the Aberdeenshire Cup and as things stand just now it doesn’t look like that would go ahead.

“So we’re going to have a meeting about an alternative venue.”

Stewart disappointed

Buckie manager Graeme Stewart was disappointed that the fixture wasn’t called off in the morning.

He added: “The game couldn’t go on. Our groundsman Alan Grant and his helpers have done everything they can so I wouldn’t criticise them at all.

“Alan has been working on the pitch all week, but in my view it should have been called off this morning.

“I apologise to Banks o’ Dee because they’ve spent money on a bus coming up.

“All in all it’s a bit disaster, you can’t play on it. We need to sort it out and the club will need to look into that.

Buckie manager Graeme Stewart

“We’ve got about 15 home games to play, we will have to look at other venues and looking at Wednesday’s game, I believe that has to be played on Wednesday.

“We’ve got a good record at home so changing venue would hamper us, but we’ll have to look at it.

“As it stands we can’t see Wednesday being on at Victoria Park with the weather that’s coming so we’ll need to figure something out.

“We’re two thirds of the way through the season and we’ve got more than half the games to go so it’s not ideal.

“But players say they prefer playing to training so it will be Saturday, Wednesday all the way.”

