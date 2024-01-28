Teen and two others charged in connection with Tillydrone incident that left man hospitalised

A teenager and two others have been charged in connection with an incident that led to a man being hospitalised in Tillydrone.

An 18-year-old woman, 22-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman are due to appear at Aberdeen Sherriff Court tomorrow following the alleged incident at around 11:55pm on Friday.

A 38-year-old man remains in a stable condition in hospital.

Yesterday, there was a large police presence on Hayton Road in Tillydrone, with officers present and an area being taped off.

A police spokeswoman said: “A 22-year-old man and two women, aged 18 and 52, have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“They’re due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday, January 29.”