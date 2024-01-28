Teen and two others charged in connection with Tillydrone incident that left man hospitalised

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Teen and two others charged in connection with Tillydrone incident that left man hospitalised

A 38-year-old man remains in a stable condition in hospital.

By Chris Cromar
Police car outside houses on Hayton Road, Tillydrone.
Police were outside properties on Hayton Road in Tillydrone yesterday. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

A teenager and two others have been charged in connection with an incident that led to a man being hospitalised in Tillydrone.

An 18-year-old woman, 22-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman are due to appear at Aberdeen Sherriff Court tomorrow following the alleged incident at around 11:55pm on Friday.

A 38-year-old man remains in a stable condition in hospital.

Police officer at path behind houses on Hayton Road, Tillydrone.
A police officer guards a pathway behind the properties on Hayton Road yesterday. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Yesterday, there was a large police presence on Hayton Road in Tillydrone, with officers present and an area being taped off.

A police spokeswoman said: “A 22-year-old man and two women, aged 18 and 52, have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“They’re due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday, January 29.”

