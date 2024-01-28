Elgin cocktail bar wants to extend opening hours and approval for Lossie caravan park transformation which sparked RAF bird-strike fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Elgin cocktail bar wants to extend opening hours and approval for Lossie caravan park transformation which sparked RAF bird-strike fears

Read the latest Moray planning round-up.

By Sean McAngus
Elgin cocktail and wine bar owner James Dean. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Elgin cocktail and wine bar owner James Dean. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

This week’s instalment reveals plans will go ahead to demolish the Silver Sands Holiday Park’s sales and reception building to make way for a new one.

Meanwhile, a Lossie chipper will build an extension to enhance their shop.

But we start with an Elgin cocktail and wine bar seeking to extend opening hours.

SUBMITTED: Bar seeks to extend opening hours

James Dean made his dream a reality. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Last summer, Dean’s Of Elgin open for business at 92E High Street.

In May 2022, we first revealed the plans for a new cocktail and wine bar.

His journey to making his dream a reality

James Dean previously opened up to us about the journey to Elgin. Image: DC Thomson

For around six years, James Dean managed bars in England.

In October 2021, James relocated almost 400 miles away to Elgin.

He made the move to be with family and fulfil his dream of launching his first business.

He previously opened up to the Press and Journal about how turning his dream into reality was anything but smooth sailing, as he navigated several challenges.

Inside the cocktail and wine bar. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The bar’s current opening hours are from 11am until 10pm, seven days a week.

Now James wants to stay open until midnight on Friday and Saturday nights.

He has applied to planning chiefs for approval.

It comes as the current hours were agreed as part of conditions attached to planning permission being granted.

APPROVED: New facility at Lossiemouth caravan park

Major changes will take place at Silver Sands Park. Lossiemouth.

Last June, we revealed Park Holidays UK planned to knock down their existing facility to make way for a new facility at Silver Sands Park in Lossiemouth.

This new sales and reception building would include four presentation areas, an admin office, toilets and more.

Meanwhile, the landscaping work included the planting of Scots Pine trees.

Drawing impression of new facility.

Around three months later, Ministry of Defence bosses stepped in.

They voiced fears that plans to plant trees at the Lossiemouth caravan park would increase the risk of RAF Lossiemouth top guns suffering potentially dangerous bird strikes.

The site is inside the bird-strike safeguarding zone around the airbase.

Our front page revealing the Ministry of Defence concerns.

In a letter to planning bosses, a Ministry of Defence official said the park’s proposal to plant more Scots pine trees “may attract and support populations of large and/or flocking birds close to the base”.

He called for bird management plan to help maintain public safety and restrict the chances of larger bird species arriving which could pose a risk to aircrafts.

Meanwhile, military bosses had no safeguarding concerns with the height of the new facility.

What has happened?

Now planning chiefs have approved the proposals.

Attached conditions include an amended landscaping scheme and a bird management plan in line with MOD’s requirements.

These need to be approved before work can get underway on the site.

APPROVED: Lossie chipper  extension plans

The Galley chipper. Image: Google Maps

In November, the Galley Fish and Chip Shop in Lossiemouth revealed extension plans.

For more than a decade, the property at 63 Clifton Road has operated as a chipper.

Now permission has been granted to make alterations.

These changes will include:

  • A new access ramp into the shop
  • Customer waiting area with new seating.
  • A new preparation area and storage room.
  • Meanwhile, an existing external door will be reused with the new extension.

Owners Jamie and Andrea Steel were represented by CM Design in the planning process.

Drawing impression of changes to Galley Fish and Chip Shop.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

All the latest Moray planning news

More from Moray

Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – A TikTok sex assault and a terrifying home invasion
Elgin Sheriff Court.
Peterhead man given community service as 'fresh start' ends in domestic abuse
Tommy is described as 5.6 feet tall, medium build, with fair hair. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Elgin 13-year-old boy found safe and well
Karen Collins working at weaving willow coffin.
Inside the Moray workshop that helps you build your own willow coffin
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Mattis admitted domestic abuse Picture shows; Fabian Matis . N/a. Supplied by Design Team Date; 26/01/2024
Violent Inverness domestic abuser who choked partner spared jail
Near Pansport roundabout, Elgin.
A96 at Elgin reopens following two-car crash
Large cruise ship entering Aberdeen harbour.
Cruise ships in Buckie: How big would they be and where would passengers go?
Buckie harbour weighbridge general view with harbour behind.
Changes coming at Buckie harbour weighbridge after safety and access concerns raised
St Giles Shopping Centre on the High Street in Elgin.
A relic from the past or a much-needed shopping venue? Elgin has its say…
A white bull breed similar to the dog that was found.
XL bully found dead near Fochabers

Conversation