Elgin cocktail bar wants to extend opening hours and approval for Lossie caravan park transformation which sparked RAF bird-strike fears

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

This week’s instalment reveals plans will go ahead to demolish the Silver Sands Holiday Park’s sales and reception building to make way for a new one.

Meanwhile, a Lossie chipper will build an extension to enhance their shop.

But we start with an Elgin cocktail and wine bar seeking to extend opening hours.

SUBMITTED: Bar seeks to extend opening hours

Last summer, Dean’s Of Elgin open for business at 92E High Street.

In May 2022, we first revealed the plans for a new cocktail and wine bar.

His journey to making his dream a reality

For around six years, James Dean managed bars in England.

In October 2021, James relocated almost 400 miles away to Elgin.

He made the move to be with family and fulfil his dream of launching his first business.

He previously opened up to the Press and Journal about how turning his dream into reality was anything but smooth sailing, as he navigated several challenges.

The bar’s current opening hours are from 11am until 10pm, seven days a week.

Now James wants to stay open until midnight on Friday and Saturday nights.

He has applied to planning chiefs for approval.

It comes as the current hours were agreed as part of conditions attached to planning permission being granted.

APPROVED: New facility at Lossiemouth caravan park

Last June, we revealed Park Holidays UK planned to knock down their existing facility to make way for a new facility at Silver Sands Park in Lossiemouth.

This new sales and reception building would include four presentation areas, an admin office, toilets and more.

Meanwhile, the landscaping work included the planting of Scots Pine trees.

Around three months later, Ministry of Defence bosses stepped in.

They voiced fears that plans to plant trees at the Lossiemouth caravan park would increase the risk of RAF Lossiemouth top guns suffering potentially dangerous bird strikes.

The site is inside the bird-strike safeguarding zone around the airbase.

In a letter to planning bosses, a Ministry of Defence official said the park’s proposal to plant more Scots pine trees “may attract and support populations of large and/or flocking birds close to the base”.

He called for bird management plan to help maintain public safety and restrict the chances of larger bird species arriving which could pose a risk to aircrafts.

Meanwhile, military bosses had no safeguarding concerns with the height of the new facility.

What has happened?

Now planning chiefs have approved the proposals.

Attached conditions include an amended landscaping scheme and a bird management plan in line with MOD’s requirements.

These need to be approved before work can get underway on the site.

APPROVED: Lossie chipper extension plans

In November, the Galley Fish and Chip Shop in Lossiemouth revealed extension plans.

For more than a decade, the property at 63 Clifton Road has operated as a chipper.

Now permission has been granted to make alterations.

These changes will include:

A new access ramp into the shop

Customer waiting area with new seating.

A new preparation area and storage room.

Meanwhile, an existing external door will be reused with the new extension.

Owners Jamie and Andrea Steel were represented by CM Design in the planning process.

