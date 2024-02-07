Aberdeen TK Maxx confirms move to new Union Square home as M&S expands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen TK Maxx confirms move to new Union Square home as M&S expands

The clothing giant will move across the car park and into units occupied by Dreams and Homesense at the moment.

By Ben Hendry
TK Maxx is on the move at Union Square.
TK Maxx is on the move at Union Square. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

TK Maxx has confirmed plans to relocate its Union Square branch by moving into adjacent units at the Aberdeen shopping centre.

The global clothing and homeware giant currently occupies a spot next to Marks and Spencer at the mall.

It was one of the anchor stores when the complex opened in 2009.

TK Maxx at Union Square is on the move.
TK Maxx on the day Union Square opened. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Last month, it was announced that the neighbouring M&S would be expanding by taking over the TK Maxx building at Union Square.

The £15 million project will mean the end of the flagship M&S at St Nicholas Square.

M&S will have a bigger and better store at Union Square.
M&S will have a bigger and better store at Union Square. Image: M&S

TK Maxx move to cost more than £400,000

Plans submitted to Aberdeen City Council now clarify the next steps for TK Maxx at Union Square.

Blueprints indicate that the current Dreams bed shop and the Homesense next door will be merged to form the new branch.

The new shop would open just across the car park from the current TK Maxx branch. Image: DC Thomson

TK Maxx and Homesense have the same owner.

It comes after a building warrant worth £430,000 was sent to the local authority indicating the scale of the ambitious overhaul.

The blueprints indicate how the new shop would look. Image: Comprehensive Design Architects

TK Maxx to move to new Union Square berth within the next year

There is no timescale provided, but M&S plans to be operating from the expanded Union Square outlet by next spring.

The new shop will be spread across two floors.

Expensive work is planned at the mall. Image: DC Thomson

It comes after storm damage caused the clothes store to close for a few days between late January and early February.

Dreams and Homesense have been contacted for comment on what this means for those stores.

You can see the plans here.

The future of Aberdeen

