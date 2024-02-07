Aberdeen TK Maxx confirms move to new Union Square home as M&S expands

TK Maxx has confirmed plans to relocate its Union Square branch by moving into adjacent units at the Aberdeen shopping centre.

The global clothing and homeware giant currently occupies a spot next to Marks and Spencer at the mall.

It was one of the anchor stores when the complex opened in 2009.

Last month, it was announced that the neighbouring M&S would be expanding by taking over the TK Maxx building at Union Square.

The £15 million project will mean the end of the flagship M&S at St Nicholas Square.

TK Maxx move to cost more than £400,000

Plans submitted to Aberdeen City Council now clarify the next steps for TK Maxx at Union Square.

Blueprints indicate that the current Dreams bed shop and the Homesense next door will be merged to form the new branch.

TK Maxx and Homesense have the same owner.

It comes after a building warrant worth £430,000 was sent to the local authority indicating the scale of the ambitious overhaul.

TK Maxx to move to new Union Square berth within the next year

There is no timescale provided, but M&S plans to be operating from the expanded Union Square outlet by next spring.

The new shop will be spread across two floors.

It comes after storm damage caused the clothes store to close for a few days between late January and early February.

Dreams and Homesense have been contacted for comment on what this means for those stores.

You can see the plans here.