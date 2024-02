Police are appealing for information to help trace Hannah Schofield who has been reported missing from Aberdeen.

The 27-year-old was last seen in the city on Monday and is believed to still be in the area.

She is described as being white, 5ft 7ins tall and of slim build with dyed orange hair.

When last seen, she was wearing a black jacket, blue trousers, clogs and yellow stockings.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1895 of February 11.