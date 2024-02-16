Allan Hale says collective effort has sparked Elgin City upturn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football Elgin City

Allan Hale says collective effort has sparked Elgin City upturn

The Black and Whites have won five of their last eight games, ahead of Saturday's visit of League Two leaders Stenhousemuir.

By Andy Skinner
Elgin City manager Allan Hale.
Elgin City manager Allan Hale. Image: Robert Crombie

Allan Hale says the players he inherited have had as much influence as his new signings in Elgin City’s recent improvement.

The Black and Whites have won five out of their last eight matches, with last weekend’s 2-1 win away to Spartans moving them up to sixth in the League Two table.

Elgin are now 12 points clear of bottom side Clyde, having been perilously close to the foot of the table when Hale took charge in December.

Former Huntly boss Hale was active in the January transfer window, with seven new faces arriving at Borough Briggs.

Hale says fresh competition has driven better performances across his full squad, but insists the Moray outfit are not getting carried away ahead of Saturday’s visit of leaders Stenhousemuir.

He said: “The new players have added competition and raised performance levels, which means players are now aware they need to play well to keep their place.

“That has resulted in good players not taking to the pitch. You need that competition and depth, particularly when you pick up suspensions and injuries, but also when there’s a drop in form. You want the capability to be able to rotate the team.

Defender Lyall Booth, right, in action for Huntly against Forfar Athletic in the Scottish Cup this season.
Former Huntly defender Lyall Booth joined Elgin City last month. Image: Jasperimage

“We have got that now, but it’s not just down to the new players.

“All of the new signings have done well and given us a new dimension, which has resulted in us having sustained periods of pressure ourselves.

“But a lot of praise has to go the group already signed and in the door.

“They have taken everything I’ve asked from them on board – and their performance levels have risen as well.

“Collectively it has been a group effort – and it has brought positive results.

“There will be no complacency in our group though. We know there are a lot of games left, and a lot of football still to be played before the end of the season.”

Elgin relishing Stenny test

A difficult test awaits Hale’s side against Stenny, who have a commanding 16-point lead at the top of the table.

City’s victory against third-placed Spartans was their first away triumph in nearly a year, with Mitch Taylor netting a late winner.

Hale, who will be without Matthew Cooper and Rory MacEwan, insists his side are relishing the challenge ahead.

He added: “In a league where there is not a huge amount to separate a lot of teams, what has separated Stenny has been their level of consistency.

“They have had consistency with their team selection and they have picked up a lot of good results – as they showed by putting together 12 wins in a row.

“That is no mean feat in any league, let alone in a league as competitive as League Two.

“They have been the in-form team for the majority of the season.

“It will be a difficult game for us, but equally we will take comfort from our recent performances.

“We have also had consistency in terms of results, so we will go in with a positive frame of mind.”

