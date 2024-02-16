Allan Hale says collective effort has sparked Elgin City upturn

Allan Hale says the players he inherited have had as much influence as his new signings in Elgin City’s recent improvement.

The Black and Whites have won five out of their last eight matches, with last weekend’s 2-1 win away to Spartans moving them up to sixth in the League Two table.

Elgin are now 12 points clear of bottom side Clyde, having been perilously close to the foot of the table when Hale took charge in December.

Former Huntly boss Hale was active in the January transfer window, with seven new faces arriving at Borough Briggs.

Hale says fresh competition has driven better performances across his full squad, but insists the Moray outfit are not getting carried away ahead of Saturday’s visit of leaders Stenhousemuir.

He said: “The new players have added competition and raised performance levels, which means players are now aware they need to play well to keep their place.

“That has resulted in good players not taking to the pitch. You need that competition and depth, particularly when you pick up suspensions and injuries, but also when there’s a drop in form. You want the capability to be able to rotate the team.

“We have got that now, but it’s not just down to the new players.

“All of the new signings have done well and given us a new dimension, which has resulted in us having sustained periods of pressure ourselves.

“But a lot of praise has to go the group already signed and in the door.

“They have taken everything I’ve asked from them on board – and their performance levels have risen as well.

“Collectively it has been a group effort – and it has brought positive results.

“There will be no complacency in our group though. We know there are a lot of games left, and a lot of football still to be played before the end of the season.”

Elgin relishing Stenny test

A difficult test awaits Hale’s side against Stenny, who have a commanding 16-point lead at the top of the table.

City’s victory against third-placed Spartans was their first away triumph in nearly a year, with Mitch Taylor netting a late winner.

351 days!!!! Mitch Taylor first goal for the club in the 93rd min sees us win the first away game of the season!! pic.twitter.com/4hTfij6WUq — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) February 10, 2024

Hale, who will be without Matthew Cooper and Rory MacEwan, insists his side are relishing the challenge ahead.

He added: “In a league where there is not a huge amount to separate a lot of teams, what has separated Stenny has been their level of consistency.

“They have had consistency with their team selection and they have picked up a lot of good results – as they showed by putting together 12 wins in a row.

“That is no mean feat in any league, let alone in a league as competitive as League Two.

“They have been the in-form team for the majority of the season.

“It will be a difficult game for us, but equally we will take comfort from our recent performances.

“We have also had consistency in terms of results, so we will go in with a positive frame of mind.”