‘Dons-mad’ man allegedly murdered in Tillydrone to be laid to rest in signed Aberdeen FC shirt

Captain Graeme Shinnie sent the strip to Jamie Forbes' family ahead of his funeral.

Jamie Forbes
Jamie's family want to give him the "send off he deserves"
By Reporter

A ‘Dons-mad’ man who was allegedly murdered in Tillydrone will be laid to rest in a signed Aberdeen FC shirt.

Jamie Forbes died following an incident at Elphinstone Court on January 15, with Lee Smith charged in connection with his murder.

Jamie’s funeral will now take place on Monday, February 19, at Aberdeen Crematorium’s west chapel at Hazlehead.

Police attended Elphinstone Court in Tillydrone where Jamie Forbes was pronounced dead. Image: supplied by Jamie’s family/ DC Thomson

Jamie – a “Dons-mad fan” – will be laid to rest in a signed AFC top donated by the club.

Captain Graeme Shinnie sent the shirt to the family personally, saying that the “thoughts of us all at Pittodrie” were with them at this very sad time.

His sister, Lyndsay-anne Forbes, has asked that anyone attending wears an Aberdeen FC top or something red.

Jamie will be piped into the crematorium by his little cousin, Sandy, who is in the British Army.

Lyndsay-anne will deliver the eulogy, while Major Violet Leiper – who conducted their mother’s funeral following her death in 2020 – will lead the service.

A police investigation was launched following Jamie’s death in Tillydrone. Image: DC Thomson

Family of Jamie Forbes ‘so grateful’ for support

A fundraiser was set up by a family friend following Jamie’s tragic death to help pay for the funeral costs, raising hundreds of pounds.

Lyndsay-anne said: “My family would like to thank everyone who donated, and to AFC and Graeme Shinnie for the donated top.

“We just want to give Jamie the send-off he deserves.”

Internal probe following death

Police had responded to a “concern call”  before Jamie’s death on January 15, but officers said they could not find any trace of a person in distress and left the scene.

His body was tragically found just hours later.

An internal review has been launched by Police Scotland and the incident is being investigated by the external watchdog, the Police Investigations Review Commissioner (Pirc).

