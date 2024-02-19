‘Amazing Aurora’ takes the spotlight a year after devastating brain tumour diagnosis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Amazing Aurora’ takes the spotlight a year after devastating brain tumour diagnosis

The Fyvie youngster has been chosen to launch the Cancer Research Race for Life in Aberdeen.

By Michelle Henderson
Aurora Farren siting on a fence wearning a blue Race for Life T-shirt.
Aurora Farren, 8, has been selected to launch Race for Life in Aberdeen in June. Image: Simon Price.

An eight-year-old Aberdeenshire youngster has been praised for her bravery after being diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Aurora Farren’s life ground to a halt on March 1, 2023, when doctors diagnosed her with a pituitary gland tumour.

The Fyvie youngster spent her eighth birthday in the high-dependency unit at the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital last year as she underwent her first round of chemotherapy.

Over the last 12 months, she has endured a total of four rounds of chemotherapy – each lasting five days – and four blood transfusions.

Aurora pictured in hospital.
Aurora underwent treatment at both the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital and The Christie Hospital in Manchester. Image: Simon Price.

She also underwent six weeks of proton beam therapy at The Christie Hospital in Manchester, where she was fitted with a made-to-measure mask to ensure the correct part of her head was targeted during the radiotherapy.

The north-east youngster chose to paint the mask to look like Marvel cartoon villain Venom to help give her superpowers during her gruelling treatment.

Almost a year on from her ordeal, Aurora is now cancer-free and is enjoying life as a happy healthy pupil in P4 at Fyvie Primary School.

‘Aurora took it all in her stride’

Her mum Jenna, 34 said explaining the gruelling side effects to Aurora was tough; especially when it came down to her losing her hair.

She said: “It was just absolutely devastating.

“The cells they’d found were a mix of aggressive and less aggressive cells.

“It was hard to explain to Aurora that the medicine she needed to treat the cancer would make her beautiful hair fall out.”

She added: “Nothing prepares you for seeing the proton beam therapy machine.

Left to right dad David Farren, 41, Aurora Farren, 8, Ada Farren and Jenna Farren.
Aurora Farren pictured with her parents David and Jenna Farren, and sister Ada Farren, 6. Image: Simon Price.

“It’s like something from a sci-fi movie. Aurora wore the mesh mask she’d painted and had to lie completely still for 20 minutes during each of the 30 rounds of treatment.

“Once again, Aurora took it all in her stride.”

Concerns surrounding Aurora’s health first arose in Spring 2022 after she developed an unquenchable thirst, began passing urine more often than normal and had stopped growing.

She was referred to specialists where tests showed Aurora had a rare condition known as diabetes insipidus.

Aurora Farren, 8, wearing the radiotherapy mask she painted.
Aurora Farren, 8, wearing the radiotherapy mask she painted. Image: Simon Price

This can be caused by a chemical called vasopressin which helps regulate the amount of fluid in the body as well as damage to the hypothalamus or pituitary gland.

Aurora’s paediatric consultant Dr Craig Oxley closely monitored her, quickly discovering that her pituitary stalk was growing in size during each scan.

Aurora’s diagnosis

A lumbar puncture confirmed that young Aurora did have cancer.

After undergoing chemotherapy in Aberdeen, the family travelled to Manchester to begin proton beam therapy at The Christie, home to the first high energy proton beam therapy centre in the UK.

Armed with her favourite music by Indie rock band Nothing But Thieves, Aurora completed 30 rounds of radiotherapy with zero fuss.

Jenna added: “Aurora helped get us through it. Even on her eighth birthday she just lay on the hospital bed and put up with it. There was no fuss. Aurora’s sister Ada was great too. Ada didn’t complain even though I was away from home in hospital with Aurora for long periods of time.”

In August last year, was cheered by doctors and nurses as she rang the bell at the hospital in Manchester to mark the end of treatment; just weeks before doing the same thing at the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital.

Aurora chosen Race for Life ambassador

In recognition of her bravery, Aurora has been selected to sound the horn at the start of this year’s Race for Life in Aberdeen.

On June 30, Aurora will stand at the start line at the city’s beach esplanade as her proud parents, Jenna, 34, and David Farren, 41, and her sister Ada, six watch on.

Mum Jenna, praised Aurora’s resilience, saying: “Words can’t express how much we love Aurora and how grateful we are to still have her with us.

Aurora Farren pictured with her mother Jenna. I
Aurora Farren pictured with her mother Jenna. Image: Simon Price.

“Aurora has been nothing short of amazing through everything. She hasn’t complained or made a fuss. She has just powered through.

“Even on the hardest of days, I was in absolute awe of how she coped with everything life handed her in the past year.

Aurora inspires mum in Race for Life

“From being told she had cancer to spending her birthday in the high dependency unit to losing her beautiful red hair and spending weeks upon weeks far away from home, Aurora has been a shining star.

“Why do I race for life? I’ll be proud to cross the finish line at Race for Life for Aurora this year.”

Lisa Adams, Cancer Research UK’s spokeswoman in Scotland, said: “We are grateful to Aurora and all their family for their support and know their story will make an impact on everyone who hears it.

“No matter how cancer affects us, life is worth racing for. Sadly nearly 1 in 2 of us will get cancer in our lifetime.**** Race for Life has the power not only to transform lives, but to save them. We’re proud that Race for Life has already helped double survival rates in the UK.

“We’d love for as many people as possible across Scotland to join us at Race for Life.”

The Red Arrows have landed in the north-east: Here’s where you can see them this week on their flypasts

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen Cyrenians staff and volunteers oversee the charity's foodbank service.
'It's a tale of two cities': Lifting the lid on Aberdeen's hidden homelessness crisis…
Asad Saghir and police car at scene
Man, 32, who died in South Deeside Road crash named locally
Cash being withdrawn from an ATM
North-east care worker struck off after stealing more than £2,000 from vulnerable resident
James Govan. Image: DC Thomson
Man put on register after public sex act in underpants and Rangers top
Thomas McKenna. Image: Facebook
'This behaviour stops now': Sheriff blasts violent boyfriend after Aberdeen hotel assault
Jamie Forbes being piped in to funeral.
'Thank you for doing Jamie proud': Alleged Aberdeen murder victim laid to rest
Missing Derek Shannon.
Missing man last seen in Berryden area of Aberdeen
Red Arrows
The Red Arrows have landed in the north-east: Here's where you can see them…
The site of the new car park
Former Ellon bank car park to become car wash despite traffic fears
Xergy co-founders Colin Manson, left, and James McCallum.
£3.1 million cash boost for Aberdeen firm Xergy

Conversation