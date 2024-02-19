Missing man last seen in Berryden area of Aberdeen

An appeal has been made by police to find a man who has been reported missing after last being seen in Aberdeen yesterday morning.

The last sighting of Derek Shannon was at around 7.30am on Sunday, February 18 in the Berryden area of the city.

He is described as being 5ft 9ins tall, with dark hair and when last seen was wearing a grey baseball cap, a navy puffer jacket, dark jeans, grey trainers and had a black rucksack.

Police said they have made the appeal as part of efforts to trace Mr Shannon.

Anyone who may have seen him since this time, or who has any information which could be relevant, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number PS-20240218-3168.