Two charged after £285k worth of cannabis raided on busy Aberdeen city centre street

Two have been charged after police found around £285k worth of cannabis in Aberdeen city centre.

Officers raided three flats in the city’s busy Market Street yesterday and found the plants being grown within.

Two men, 28 and 35, have now been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

The duo will appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Sergeant Mark Rennie, of the Safer Cities Unit, said: “Anyone who introduces drugs into our communities for their own gain should be in absolutely no doubt that we will rigorously pursue every means possible to disrupt this activity.

“Seizures such as this show our commitment nationally to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious and Organised Crime Strategy.

“Locally our officers are determined to protect members of the public from this type of criminality, which will not be tolerated in Aberdeen city centre.

“Information and support from members of the public is vital to our work and I would encourage anyone with concerns about drugs activity in their area to contact Police Scotland on 101.

“Alternatively you can speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”