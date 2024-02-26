‘I was lost for words’: Mystery man wins big at Aberdeen casino

A mystery man won big over the weekend at an Aberdeen casino.

The winner – who has chosen to keep his identity hidden – turned a £1 side bet into £21,000 while playing blackjack at Grosvenor Casino, located on Exchequer Row.

In order to win, both the player and dealer had to draw a blackjack match – meaning both had to be holding the ace and king of the same suit.

Speaking on his jackpot win, the man said: “I didn’t believe it at first, I thought it was a joke.

“I’m not a regular at the casino so to have won on a whim is amazing. I was star-struck and for the first time in my life, I was lost for words.

“I look forward to using this money to set myself up for the future.”

Winner’s £1 stake will help pay for first home

With his winnings, the mystery man – who works in the local leisure industry – is looking to put a deposit down on his first house.

He also hopes to use some of his winnings on a holiday abroad, as well as boosting his savings pot.

Steve Longstaff, general manager at Grosvenor Casino Aberdeen, said: “A huge congratulations to the winner from myself and everyone here at Grosvenor Casino Aberdeen.

“It was great to see his excitement when he came to collect his winnings. We’re happy that this win can help contribute towards him putting down a deposit on his first home.

“We look forward to seeing the pictures of his new place the next time he visits the casino.”