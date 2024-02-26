‘I was lost for words’: Mystery man wins big at Aberdeen casino

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘I was lost for words’: Mystery man wins big at Aberdeen casino

The gambler - who has chosen to keep his identity hidden - turned a £1 bet into £21,000.

By Bailey Moreton
The Grosvenor Casino, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
A mystery man won big over the weekend at an Aberdeen casino.

The winner – who has chosen to keep his identity hidden – turned a £1 side bet into £21,000 while playing blackjack at Grosvenor Casino, located on Exchequer Row.

In order to win, both the player and dealer had to draw a blackjack match – meaning both had to be holding the ace and king of the same suit.

Speaking on his jackpot win, the man said: “I didn’t believe it at first, I thought it was a joke.

“I’m not a regular at the casino so to have won on a whim is amazing. I was star-struck and for the first time in my life, I was lost for words.

“I look forward to using this money to set myself up for the future.”

The man won the big prize at Grosvenor Casino in Aberdeen. Image: Grosvenor Casino

Winner’s £1 stake will help pay for first home

With his winnings, the mystery man – who works in the local leisure industry – is looking to put a deposit down on his first house.

He also hopes to use some of his winnings on a holiday abroad, as well as boosting his savings pot.

Steve Longstaff, general manager at Grosvenor Casino Aberdeen, said: “A huge congratulations to the winner from myself and everyone here at Grosvenor Casino Aberdeen.

“It was great to see his excitement when he came to collect his winnings. We’re happy that this win can help contribute towards him putting down a deposit on his first home.

“We look forward to seeing the pictures of his new place the next time he visits the casino.”

