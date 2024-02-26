Aberdeen Airport celebrates 90 years flying from the Granite City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen Airport celebrates 90 years flying from the Granite City

Bosses want to hear your memories and stories as the prepare to mark the milestone anniversary.

By Chris Cromar
Aberdeen Airport in 1971 23 November 1971 Aberdeen Airport EE 25/02/2004; 28/03/2012;
Aberdeen Airport in 1971 23 November 1971 Aberdeen Airport EE 25/02/2004; 28/03/2012;

Ever flown to or from Aberdeen International Airport, or worked there once upon a time?

If yes, then airport bosses want to hear from you.

Passengers and former colleagues are being urged to share their memories as part of  90th year celebrations.

The Dyce transport hub – now owned by AGS Airports – was founded by Eric Gander Dower and opened by Lord Arbuthnott in July 1934.

Several celebrations are planned, with a special 90th logo commissioned for use throughout the year.

Fittingly for the north-east, a 90th anniversary is also known as a “granite anniversary”.

Aberdeen Airport staff.
Airport staff are getting ready for the 90th anniversary celebrations. Image: Aberdeen International Airport.

Contributing more than £110 million a year to the local economy, the airport claims to support 3,400 jobs across the north-east.

In 2014, the airport saw a record high 3.7 million passengers going through its doors, however, with the subsequent oil downturn and Covid-19 pandemic, that has since fallen to 1.9 million.

At the present time, Aberdeen International Airport has flights to 30 scheduled destinations across the UK and Europe, including London, Amsterdam and Copenhagen.

However, it has lost some of its international routes in recent years, including to Paris during the Covid-19 pandemic and Frankfurt in 2018.

Flight taking off from Aberdeen Airport.
The airport connects Aberdeen to 30 destinations across the UK and Europe. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

Last month, the airport caused controversy by increasing the price to drop-off passengers outside its terminal.

Introduced at £1 for 10 minutes in 2015, the price now stands at £5.50 for 15 minutes.

‘Reflect and celebrate’ Aberdeen Airport’s impact

Aberdeen International Airport operations director Mark Beveridge said: “We know the city and airport have both changed so much in the last 90 years.

“As the current custodians of the airport, it feels right that we look to reflect and celebrate the impact the airport has had.

“It is also very fitting that the airport in the Granite City is celebrating it’s granite anniversary.

Aberdeen Airport staff.
It is a major milestone for the Dyce airport. Image: Aberdeen International Airport.

“We want as many former colleagues to get in touch and for passengers to share their stories throughout the years.

“This will help us as we look to plan some celebration events for later in the year.”

Anyone wishing to get in touch and share their stories is asked to email community@aiairport.com

