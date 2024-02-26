Aberdeen Airport celebrates 90 years flying from the Granite City

Ever flown to or from Aberdeen International Airport, or worked there once upon a time?

If yes, then airport bosses want to hear from you.

Passengers and former colleagues are being urged to share their memories as part of 90th year celebrations.

The Dyce transport hub – now owned by AGS Airports – was founded by Eric Gander Dower and opened by Lord Arbuthnott in July 1934.

Several celebrations are planned, with a special 90th logo commissioned for use throughout the year.

Fittingly for the north-east, a 90th anniversary is also known as a “granite anniversary”.

Contributing more than £110 million a year to the local economy, the airport claims to support 3,400 jobs across the north-east.

In 2014, the airport saw a record high 3.7 million passengers going through its doors, however, with the subsequent oil downturn and Covid-19 pandemic, that has since fallen to 1.9 million.

At the present time, Aberdeen International Airport has flights to 30 scheduled destinations across the UK and Europe, including London, Amsterdam and Copenhagen.

However, it has lost some of its international routes in recent years, including to Paris during the Covid-19 pandemic and Frankfurt in 2018.

Last month, the airport caused controversy by increasing the price to drop-off passengers outside its terminal.

Introduced at £1 for 10 minutes in 2015, the price now stands at £5.50 for 15 minutes.

‘Reflect and celebrate’ Aberdeen Airport’s impact

Aberdeen International Airport operations director Mark Beveridge said: “We know the city and airport have both changed so much in the last 90 years.

“As the current custodians of the airport, it feels right that we look to reflect and celebrate the impact the airport has had.

“It is also very fitting that the airport in the Granite City is celebrating it’s granite anniversary.

“We want as many former colleagues to get in touch and for passengers to share their stories throughout the years.

“This will help us as we look to plan some celebration events for later in the year.”

Anyone wishing to get in touch and share their stories is asked to email community@aiairport.com