Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Fatality waiting to happen’: Resident raises concerns about ‘broken’ lift at Kincorth high rise

One woman, who is in her 80s, has to have her shopping dropped off by her grandson because she is unable to use the stairs.

By Ellie Milne
Google Maps screenshot showing Kincorth Land
The lift at Kincorth Land has been "broken" a number of time over the past year, according to a resident. Image: Google Maps.

A resident of a high-rise in Aberdeen has said the long-term issues with the building’s lift are a “fatality waiting to happen”.

The 70-year-old, who did not wish to be named, moved into Kincorth Land in April last year and said the lift has been “broken” every week since.

She and other residents have reported the ongoing problems to Aberdeen City Council and workers have been sent to carry out short-term fixes.

However, a spokesman for the local authority said they have no reports of “recent” issues with the lift in the 14-storey building.

She said: “The lift was fixed last Monday and was broken again at teatime. It was quickly fixed this time, but how long will it be until it’s broken again?”

“It’s terrible.”

Resident stuck in lift at Kincorth high rise

Just a couple of weeks ago, the 70-year-old got stuck in the lift at midnight and had to be rescued by the fire service.

“The lift had stopped six inches further down that it’s meant to, so I went clattering in,” she said. “Then I got stuck.

“I could not get out.

“There was no alarm so I had to wait until I could hear someone on the other side of the doors.

“Luckily, I was able to bang on the doors and the people who heard called the fire brigade.

“It has been broken every week since April and the council are not doing anything. They just keep passing it on. Everyone here is sick of it.

“It’s a fatality waiting to happen.”

Kincorth Land
Kincorth Land is a 14-storey building. Image: Google Maps.

‘It’s dangerous’

The Kincorth resident claims she was told by workers the manufacturer of the lift is defunct so the parts are no longer available.

She understands there has been a fault with the magnets.

“It’s dangerous,” she added.

Concerns have also been raised about older residents who are “stuck in their flats”.

One woman, who is in her 80s, has to have her shopping dropped off by her grandson because she is unable to use the stairs to enter and leave the building.

‘No ongoing issue or concerns’

The council said it has no “ongoing issues or concerns” with the lift at Kincorth Land.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “Unfortunately these recent issues with the lift were not reported to us and only discovered when our engineers attended to carry out servicing.

“We have no ongoing issues or concerns about the lifts. They are serviced monthly and the checks that are required legally and undertaken by independent insurance are all compliant.

“We would ask that any problems with lifts are reported to us as soon as possible so we can resolve the issue.”

Somebody Cares: Charity wants to save £6m Aberdeen office block from demolition

