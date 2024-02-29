Buckie textile design student makes dream debut on London’s Savile Row

A textile design student from Buckie has made her dream debut in the fashion industry.

Lois Cowie has had one of her designs transformed into a luxury sports jacket which is now on display in the Huntsman’s store on London’s luxury Savile Row.

The 23-year-old took part in a challenge set by Huddersfield Fine Worsteds, an internationally renowned cloth maker in West Yorkshire whose customers include the royal family, and Huntsman – a celebrated bespoke tailoring house that has made garments for European royalty.

Her winning design was woven in Yorkshire and made into the real thing by a Savile Row tailor in London.

Lois was in her third year studying at Heriot-Watt University’s school of textiles and design when she took part in the competition.

The Buckie woman said she was inspired to study textile design because her grandmother was a kiltmaker and she has always loved sewing and craft.

She said she was “really excited” to see her jacket for the first time in Huntsman’s store.

The student explained that her check design, in warm biscuit, red and pink colours, was inspired by the old sandstone buildings of Glasgow’s Merchant City, where she lived for a few years.

She said: “It’s an incredible feeling to see my design idea transform from a spark of inspiration into this astonishingly beautiful and superbly made sports jacket.

“I am chuffed to bits and really excited about how this might help me pursue my dream of a career in textile design.”

Huntsman will now include Lois’s textile design in their fabric swatches, which customers use to choose the fabric for their garment.

Campbell Carey, head cutter and creative director at Huntsman, praised her design and said she has a natural talent.

He said: “Lois’s design is a perfect example of what can be achieved when contemporary skills are applied to traditional practices.

“Our team has really enjoyed working with Lois’s design and we’re delighted that she likes the result as much as we do.

“We think Lois has a natural flair for textile design and has a bright future ahead of her.”