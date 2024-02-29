Buckie textile design student makes dream debut on London’s Savile Row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Buckie textile design student makes dream debut on London’s Savile Row

Lois Cowie, 23, is ‘chuffed’ to have one of her designs on show at the famous luxury tailoring street.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Buckie student Lois Cowie now has her sports jacket displayed in the Huntsman store. Image: Heriot Watt University
Buckie student Lois Cowie now has her sports jacket displayed in the Huntsman store. Image: Heriot Watt University

A textile design student from Buckie has made her dream debut in the fashion industry.

Lois Cowie has had one of her designs transformed into a luxury sports jacket which is now on display in the Huntsman’s store on London’s luxury Savile Row.

The 23-year-old took part in a challenge set by Huddersfield Fine Worsteds, an internationally renowned cloth maker in West Yorkshire whose customers include the royal family, and Huntsman – a celebrated bespoke tailoring house that has made garments for European royalty.

Her winning design was woven in Yorkshire and made into the real thing by a Savile Row tailor in London.

Buckie textile design student ‘chuffed’ to make London debut

Huntsman will now include Lois’s textile design in their fabric swatches. Image: Heriot Watt University

Lois was in her third year studying at Heriot-Watt University’s school of textiles and design when she took part in the competition.

The Buckie woman said she was inspired to study textile design because her grandmother was a kiltmaker and she has always loved sewing and craft.

She said she was “really excited” to see her jacket for the first time in Huntsman’s store.

The student explained that her check design, in warm biscuit, red and pink colours, was inspired by the old sandstone buildings of Glasgow’s Merchant City, where she lived for a few years.

Lois’s design was inspired by the old sandstone buildings of Glasgow’s Merchant City. Image: Heriot Watt University

She said: “It’s an incredible feeling to see my design idea transform from a spark of inspiration into this astonishingly beautiful and superbly made sports jacket.

“I am chuffed to bits and really excited about how this might help me pursue my dream of a career in textile design.”

Huntsman will now include Lois’s textile design in their fabric swatches, which customers use to choose the fabric for their garment.

Lois poses with her jacket next to Campbell Carey, head cutter at Huntsman and Iain Milligan, managing director of Huddersfield Fine Worsteds. Image: Heriot Watt University

Bright future ahead for Buckie design student

Campbell Carey, head cutter and creative director at Huntsman, praised her design and said she has a natural talent.

He said: “Lois’s design is a perfect example of what can be achieved when contemporary skills are applied to traditional practices.

“Our team has really enjoyed working with Lois’s design and we’re delighted that she likes the result as much as we do.

“We think Lois has a natural flair for textile design and has a bright future ahead of her.”

