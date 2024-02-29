Aberdeen boss Neil Warnock dismisses prospect of new faces arriving

Aberdeen boss Neil Warnock has vowed to get more out of his squad after deciding against trying to bring in free agents to bolster the ranks.

Wednesday’s 2-0 defeat by St Johnstone at Pittodrie means the Dons have gone nine league matches without a win and are now just four points from the relegation play-off place occupied by Ross County.

Warnock brought in Canadian international Junior Hoilett two weeks ago – but despite the poor run of results, the Dons manager does not expect any more arrivals at the club.

He said: “We’ve got what we’ve got. It’s no good saying we can bring this guy or that guy in, because we can’t.

“We’ve been offered two or three this week, but I’m not sure they are any better and I’d be doing it just for the sake of it.

“We’ve got to conjure something up which will get us points and that’s what I’ve got to do.”

‘I understand the Aberdeen fans’ frustration’

A crisis of confidence, compounded by a horrendous run of self-inflicted goals conceded and the failure to take their chances, has left the Dons tumbling down the Premiership.

The Aberdeen fans’ patience snapped following the defeat by Saints, with cries of “sack the board” and “you’re not fit to wear the shirt” directed at Reds chiefs and the players.

Warnock shares in the frustration.

The Dons boss said: “I understand the fans’ frustration as they want us to win games.

“I was pleased with four or five, and disappointed with another four or five. There were some plusses for me as a manager – but obviously the result was poor.

“What was said in the dressing room should be kept in the dressing room.

“Like I’ve said in every press conference since I’ve been here, you can’t keep giving silly goals away.

“I just can’t understand the decisions we’re making at key times. We’ve got better quality than our opponents, but we’re making silly mistakes.”

Warnock knows Dons have got to be better

A handball from defender Richard Jensen led to St Johnstone taking the lead from the penalty spot, before a ball over the Dons defence resulted in Benji Kimpioka racing clear to fire home the second 13 minutes from time.

Warnock knows there has to be a solution to the defensive fragility, as well as a big improvement in the conversion of chances created, if Aberdeen are to haul themselves out of the mire.

He said: “St Johnstone was typical of what we’ve been doing since I’ve been here and we’ve got to look at it, work with what we’ve got and get better out of it.

“On the training ground we’re working really hard, but you just can’t legislate for the goals we’re conceding.

“We’ve got to take our chances, and they were gifted the first one and the second.

“When you are one on one with the goalkeeper – and we had two or three – we didn’t take them. They had one and scored. It’s how things seem to be.”

Clearly eradicating the defensive errors is Warnock’s immediate priority.

The Aberdeen manager sounded an ominous note of caution of what will happen at St Mirren on Saturday and against Kilmarnock in next weekend’s Scottish Cup quarter-final at Pittodrie if his side cannot make the improvement required.

He said: “St Mirren will be rubbing their hands looking at us and Killie in the cup next week.

“We’re not going to win a game giving silly goals away like that. We’ve got to start keeping clean sheets.”