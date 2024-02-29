Aberdeen boss Neil Warnock dismisses prospect of new faces arriving

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boss Neil Warnock dismisses prospect of new faces arriving

The Dons are dropping down the Premiership table, but Warnock says his squad must pull together - without any further free agent additions - to stop the rot.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock during the 2-0 defeat to St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock during the 2-0 defeat to St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen boss Neil Warnock has vowed to get more out of his squad after deciding against trying to bring in free agents to bolster the ranks.

Wednesday’s 2-0 defeat by St Johnstone at Pittodrie means the Dons have gone nine league matches without a win and are now just four points from the relegation play-off place occupied by Ross County.

Warnock brought in Canadian international Junior Hoilett two weeks ago – but despite the poor run of results, the Dons manager does not expect any more arrivals at the club.

He said: “We’ve got what we’ve got. It’s no good saying we can bring this guy or that guy in, because we can’t.

“We’ve been offered two or three this week, but I’m not sure they are any better and I’d be doing it just for the sake of it.

“We’ve got to conjure something up which will get us points and that’s what I’ve got to do.”

‘I understand the Aberdeen fans’ frustration’

A crisis of confidence, compounded by a horrendous run of self-inflicted goals conceded and the failure to take their chances, has left the Dons tumbling down the Premiership.

The Aberdeen fans’ patience snapped following the defeat by Saints, with cries of “sack the board” and “you’re not fit to wear the shirt” directed at Reds chiefs and the players.

Warnock shares in the frustration.

The Dons boss said: “I understand the fans’ frustration as they want us to win games.

Aberdeen fans leave after St Johnstone score their second goal. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen fans leave after St Johnstone score their second goal. Image: Shutterstock.

“I was pleased with four or five, and disappointed with another four or five. There were some plusses for me as a manager – but obviously the result was poor.

“What was said in the dressing room should be kept in the dressing room.

“Like I’ve said in every press conference since I’ve been here, you can’t keep giving silly goals away.

“I just can’t understand the decisions we’re making at key times. We’ve got better quality than our opponents, but we’re making silly mistakes.”

Warnock knows Dons have got to be better

Richard Jensen’s handball led to St Johnstone taking the lead from the penalty spot at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

A handball from defender Richard Jensen led to St Johnstone taking the lead from the penalty spot, before a ball over the Dons defence resulted in Benji Kimpioka racing clear to fire home the second 13 minutes from time.

Warnock knows there has to be a solution to the defensive fragility, as well as a big improvement in the conversion of chances created, if Aberdeen are to haul themselves out of the mire.

He said: “St Johnstone was typical of what we’ve been doing since I’ve been here and we’ve got to look at it, work with what we’ve got and get better out of it.

“On the training ground we’re working really hard, but you just can’t legislate for the goals we’re conceding.

“We’ve got to take our chances, and they were gifted the first one and the second.

“When you are one on one with the goalkeeper – and we had two or three – we didn’t take them. They had one and scored. It’s how things seem to be.”

Clearly eradicating the defensive errors is Warnock’s immediate priority.

The Aberdeen manager sounded an ominous note of caution of what will happen at St Mirren on Saturday and against Kilmarnock in next weekend’s Scottish Cup quarter-final at Pittodrie if his side cannot make the improvement required.

He said: “St Mirren will be rubbing their hands looking at us and Killie in the cup next week.

“We’re not going to win a game giving silly goals away like that. We’ve got to start keeping clean sheets.”

