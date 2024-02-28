Not all heroes wear capes: Meet the Buckie grandmother being recognised for her commitment to helping her community

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Not all heroes wear capes: Meet the Buckie grandmother being recognised for her commitment to helping her community

Elaine Mair, from Findochty, said her late mother and "biggest champion" would be so proud of what she has achieved.

By Shanay Taylor
Elaine Mair while volunteering for the RNLI.
Image: Elaine Mair.

A Buckie lifeboat volunteer and ambulance technician has been nominated for a top north-east award in recognition of her dedication to helping people.

Elaine Mair, who has lived in Findochty all her life, has always been “eager” to help others in her local community.

The 52-year-old is now in the running to be crowned ’emergency services hero of the year’ in the Moray and Banffshire Heroes Awards 2024.

And while the nomination is no surprise to anyone, she told The P&J it was a “shock” to her.

‘I’ve volunteered my whole life – I love it’

Elaine said volunteering and helping people is “part of who she is”.

She has been a proud member of the Buckie RNLI crew in her spare time for the past eight years, and served as a Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) technician since the Covid pandemic.

She has undoubtedly saved hundreds of lives.

Image: Elaine Mair.

Elaine knew she wanted to help others from a young age.

In primary school, she decided to help out at Sunday school as well as joining clubs like the brownies and girl guides.

This lead her to volunteering at the local hospital while she was in high school.

“I’ve always helped and volunteered, even as a youngster,” she explained.

“It’s in my nature to help others and I love doing it.”

Image: Elaine Mair.

Elaine’s career began as a nursery nurse, where she became a nanny for a period of time before starting her own family.

Becoming a single parent at quite a young age did not stop her from building a career and showing her kids how important it is to work and help others.

She now has three children and eight grandchildren and when her days aren’t busy with work or volunteering, she will be spending time with her family.

Elaine with her grandkids.
Image: Elaine Mair.

She loves her current job as an ambulance service technician, a role which has always been “a dream” of hers.

She often has to work overtime, which she doesn’t mind as saving lives is the most important thing to her.

“Working with different services day in and day out can be challenging but it is definitely rewarding,” she said.

“It’s nice when you hear from people you have managed to save.

“Seeing them going about as normal is amazing, just to know that you’ve made a difference.”

In aid of Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance, Elaine is even planning to do a fundraising 100k walk next month.

Elaine and her grandchild next to an ambulance.
Image: Elaine Mair.

Elaine says her late mother would be ‘so proud’ of nomination

Elaine said she was “surprised and honoured to be nominated”.

“It’s nice to be recognised for an award, but I never want any thanks for doing my job,” she said.

“It’s part of who I am and the work I do really suits me. I hope this will inspire others to volunteer and help out others.

“My mum passed away suddenly last year. She was my biggest champion of everything I did.

“She would be so proud of this nomination.”

Elaine Mair while volunteering for the RNLI.
Image: Elaine Mair.

 

