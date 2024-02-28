Not all heroes wear capes: Meet the Buckie grandmother being recognised for her commitment to helping her community

A Buckie lifeboat volunteer and ambulance technician has been nominated for a top north-east award in recognition of her dedication to helping people.

Elaine Mair, who has lived in Findochty all her life, has always been “eager” to help others in her local community.

The 52-year-old is now in the running to be crowned ’emergency services hero of the year’ in the Moray and Banffshire Heroes Awards 2024.

And while the nomination is no surprise to anyone, she told The P&J it was a “shock” to her.

‘I’ve volunteered my whole life – I love it’

Elaine said volunteering and helping people is “part of who she is”.

She has been a proud member of the Buckie RNLI crew in her spare time for the past eight years, and served as a Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) technician since the Covid pandemic.

She has undoubtedly saved hundreds of lives.

Elaine knew she wanted to help others from a young age.

In primary school, she decided to help out at Sunday school as well as joining clubs like the brownies and girl guides.

This lead her to volunteering at the local hospital while she was in high school.

“I’ve always helped and volunteered, even as a youngster,” she explained.

“It’s in my nature to help others and I love doing it.”

Elaine’s career began as a nursery nurse, where she became a nanny for a period of time before starting her own family.

Becoming a single parent at quite a young age did not stop her from building a career and showing her kids how important it is to work and help others.

She now has three children and eight grandchildren and when her days aren’t busy with work or volunteering, she will be spending time with her family.

She loves her current job as an ambulance service technician, a role which has always been “a dream” of hers.

She often has to work overtime, which she doesn’t mind as saving lives is the most important thing to her.

“Working with different services day in and day out can be challenging but it is definitely rewarding,” she said.

“It’s nice when you hear from people you have managed to save.

“Seeing them going about as normal is amazing, just to know that you’ve made a difference.”

In aid of Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance, Elaine is even planning to do a fundraising 100k walk next month.

Elaine says her late mother would be ‘so proud’ of nomination

Elaine said she was “surprised and honoured to be nominated”.

“It’s nice to be recognised for an award, but I never want any thanks for doing my job,” she said.

“It’s part of who I am and the work I do really suits me. I hope this will inspire others to volunteer and help out others.

“My mum passed away suddenly last year. She was my biggest champion of everything I did.

“She would be so proud of this nomination.”