A96 at Huntly to close for roadworks

Motorists will face diversions on the A96 near Huntly next week as work starts to fix road defects.

More than 700 metres of A96 road surface near the village of Cairnie, north of Huntly, is being repaired.

The work is scheduled to take place between Monday, March 4 to Monday, March 11.

The £330,000 project is being carried out by Amey on behalf of Transport Scotland and will “address defects with the road”.

Weekend closure for A96 roadworks

The work will take place between the Cairnie junction and 520 metres south of the Windyraw junction.

To keep roadworkers safe, daytime temporary traffic lights will be set up on weekdays.

The lights will be in place from Monday, March 4 to Friday, March 8 between 9.15am and 3.30pm.

Over the weekend, a full road closure will be in place – from 6.30pm on Friday, March 8 to 6.30am on Monday, March 11.

Northbound traffic will turn left onto the A920 at Huntly, proceeding onto the A941 at Dufftown and following the route to Craigellachie.

Traffic can turn right onto the A95 and continue to Keith.

Southbound traffic will take the route in reverse.

The road is set to be cleared and fully open again by 6.30am on March 11.

Nairn A96 roadworks ongoing overnight

Elsewhere on the A96 near Nairn, a six kilometre stretch of road is also undergoing work.

The repair work is taking place between the Highland Council/Moray Council boundary and the B9111 west of Auldearn.

Its started on February 26 and should be complete by Friday, April 12.

The work is being carried out overnight between 7pm and 6am to minimise disruption, with a single lane closure in place for the safety of workers.

Unclassified roads within the area are also having to close overnight including Penick Road at its eastern junction with the A96.

Diversion route signs are in place.

In a statement, Traffic Scotland said: “The improvements will benefit more than 12,000 vehicles who use this route each day.”

The work is set to cost £430,000.

Real-time journey information can be obtained by visiting www.trafficscotland.org or via X @TrafficScotland.