Aberdeen traders hail Spectra ‘the light at the end of the tunnel’ as festival boosts business after dead winter spell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen traders hail Spectra ‘the light at the end of the tunnel’ as festival boosts business after dead winter spell

Business owners are preparing to be rushed off their feet during the four-day festival.

By Denny Andonova
Jack Sim and Lauren Livingstone, owners of Mount coffee shop, Stuart McPhee, owner of Dough and CO and SIberia Bar, and Jackie Wilson and Sheila Petrie, owners of Upperkrust, speak about the boost Spectra gives businesses.
City centre business are looking forward to a "mad busy" weekend during this year's Spectra festival. Image: DC Thomson.

City centre businesses have revealed how Aberdeen’s festival of light gives them a much-needed boost at a tricky time of year – and even makes up for a lack of footfall from office workers.

Thousands of people are expected to flock to the Granite City as Spectra takes over the streets with dazzling light displays.

And business owners are already rolling up their sleeves for a “mad” long weekend, telling us they have more reason than most to look forward to it.

From cafes to doughnut shops, dozens of venues are gearing up to stay open late to make the most of the four-day festival.

Spectra installations at Union Terrace Gardens in 2023. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson

Mile-long queues stretched all the way from Union Terrace Gardens to Marischal College last year, bringing much needed extra cash into the city centre during the quieter period.

And they now hope this year will be even better than the last.

We spoke to several city centre businesses – old and new – about the benefits of Spectra and their expectations for this year’s event.

‘Businesses face many challenges right now’

Stuart McPhee – who owns Siberia Bar and the newly opened Dough and Co shop – hailed the event as a “lifeline to many” after a challenging few years.

The weather in recent months has posed yet more challenges for businesses, with storms keeping people cooped in at home.

Stuart McPhee at the opening of Dough & Co on Belmont Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

But while he admits there are many challenges that won’t go away just like that, Spectra is a good example of “doing something positive” for businesses.

Stuart added: “We are not talking an astronomical amount of money but every single little thing helps this time of year, because it is so quiet and it is a bit of a struggle.

“Hospitality – not just in Aberdeen but across the whole of the UK – is having a tough time at the moment, and this year feels slightly harder than the last.

“There are a lot of challenges but it also feels like there is a lot more out there to encourage people to come and visit our businesses.”

Siberia Bar on Belmont Street. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

‘Spectra brings some light in the darkness’

Stuart says the most important thing for business owners is to try to make the most of those four days.

The doughnut shop Dough and Co, which opened last summer, has already proved popular – selling more than 10,000 of the sweat treats with its first three weeks.

And Stuart plans to build up on this success over Spectra, attracting more customers with different offers and a special popping candy flavour, created just for it.

To take full advantage of the busy spell, the shop will also stay open until 8pm.

This is along with new Spectra cocktails at Siberia Bar and discount offers for the hotel.

Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“I feel one of the biggest challenges we face in Aberdeen is the lack of positivity,” Stuart adds.

“You get very caught up in the doom and gloom of how things are – or how they are perceived to be – but there are a lot of good things happening.

“Spectra is great example of this, bringing some light in the darkness this time of year and a really good boost for the local economy.”

Spectra is fun festival for the whole family. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson.

‘Spectra brings something different to Aberdeen’

For Upperkrust co-owner Jackie Wilson, Spectra is a boost not only for businesses in terms of extra profit – but for staff as well.

The sandwich shop has been a staple on Upperkirkgate for nearly two decades, and has built a loyal base of regulars over the years.

But Spectra offers a great opportunity to attract new folk.

Once again, Jackie and her business partner Sheila Petrie will keep the shop open until 10pm – having done so exclusively for Spectra for the last few years.

Jackie Wilson says Spectra is great event for the city. Jackie (left is pictured with staff Clare Davidson and Pam Milne (right). Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.

“Last year, we were open until 10pm and it was just brilliant,” Jackie recalls.

“We literally sold everything, we had to shut the doors a couple of times because we had nothing left.

“After Christmas and New Year it’s a bit of a low, and there is not much happening  – so to have this event in February is just perfect.

“And it gives us a boost – not just the business but the staff as well. I gives them something different and fun.”

‘Buzzing’ festival makes up for empty city centre offices

For newly established businesses on Upperkirkgate – like Mount coffee shop – last year’s mammoth turnout at Spectra was the perfect way to promote themselves.

This has been especially important for places that have opened in the post-pandemic world of more people working from home, rather than city centre offices.

Jack Sim and Lauren Livingstone opened Mount on Upperkirkgate in November 2022. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

With Spectra queues stretching all the way from Union Terrace Gardens to Marischal College, Mount welcomed hundreds of new customers coming through their doors.

Owners Lauren Livingstone and Jack Sim saw their numbers triple in a matter of just three days.

And they reckon these kind of events – along with the Christmas village in December – make up for the increasing number of empty offices in the city centre.

Upperkirkgate packed with visitors during last year's Spectra festival.
Upperkirkgate was packed with Spectra visitors last year.

“I think it’s probably the busiest time of year I’ve ever seen in Aberdeen,” Jack said.

“We are so lucky with our location, because we are literally on the doorstep of it.

“They’re long days but it’s a big win for us and other businesses in the area.

“Even if offices are still not that busy, it’s nice to know you have this event to look forward to that’s bringing more people in.”

The duo has been going from strength to strength, taking over the cafe at Greyhope Bay just a year after opening their city centre coffee shop. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson

‘Pleasant surprise to have this kind of boost this time of year’

The coffee-loving duo are now preparing for another strike, hoping this time round will be just as “wild – in the best way possible”.

Like Dough and Co and Upperkrust, Mount will be open for longer – from 9am to 9pm throughout the four-day festival – to bask in the influx of customers.

The light show attracts thousands of visitors from across the country. Image: Ian Georgeson/PA Wire.

Lauren added: “On the nights of Spectra last year the queues were crazy. It was just non-stop and we expect it to be like this again.

“But it was amazing – there was such a good buzz, and it was a pleasant surprise to have this kind of boost this time of year.

“I honestly think that Spectra is something that stands out and shows creativity and brings a little bit of joy to the city centre.”

Other venues, like the SugarBird cocktail bar at UTG, the terrace cafe at His Majesty’s Theatre and Common Sense Coffee House are also likely to receive a boost.

For as long as the festival remains in Aberdeen, it will be a light that never goes out for local businesses.

ALL road closures for Aberdeen’s Spectra festival as preparation work begins

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The assaults are alleged to have occurred at Spain Park in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen football coach charged after three alleged assaults during children's match
CR0041343, Lottie Hood, Aberdeen. Ambulances were reported to be queued outside ARI A&E department at 4pm. Picture of Ambulances outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI). Wednesday, February 22nd, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
ARI ambulance waiting time crisis laid bare during 'unannounced' inspection
Out-of-school clubs run by Aberdeenshire Council will end this summer. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeenshire Council officially AXES out of school clubs despite outcry from hundreds of parents
An Aberdeen University whistleblower says years of bad decisions have left jobs now at risk. Image: DC Thomson
Insider lifts lid on 'years of blunders' that sparked Aberdeen University redundancies timebomb
Aura nightclub and Tony Cochrane
Aberdeen nightclub boss vows to fight on - despite council 'hammering trade' with late…
Peterhead Sheriff Court
Peterhead man jailed for threatening neighbour with knife after he refused to give him…
Carol Mackellar
Newtonhill grandad held in Dubai to face court as wife says she 'cannot see…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. George Street at its junction with Charles Street. Picture shows; George Street at its junction with Charles Street.. George Street at its junction with Charles Street.. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Thugs ordered to pay £3,000 to victim of savage Aberdeen street attack
Erin McDonnell and John Wigglesworth outside the old Carmine's restaurant on Union Terrace. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Aberdeen coffee shop owners venturing into catering from Carmine's restaurant after £115k revamp
Claire Kinnaird and Pete McIntosh
Original 106 takes top spot in north-east

Conversation