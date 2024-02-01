Aberdeen traders hail Spectra ‘the light at the end of the tunnel’ as festival boosts business after dead winter spell

City centre businesses have revealed how Aberdeen’s festival of light gives them a much-needed boost at a tricky time of year – and even makes up for a lack of footfall from office workers.

Thousands of people are expected to flock to the Granite City as Spectra takes over the streets with dazzling light displays.

And business owners are already rolling up their sleeves for a “mad” long weekend, telling us they have more reason than most to look forward to it.

From cafes to doughnut shops, dozens of venues are gearing up to stay open late to make the most of the four-day festival.

Mile-long queues stretched all the way from Union Terrace Gardens to Marischal College last year, bringing much needed extra cash into the city centre during the quieter period.

And they now hope this year will be even better than the last.

We spoke to several city centre businesses – old and new – about the benefits of Spectra and their expectations for this year’s event.

‘Businesses face many challenges right now’

Stuart McPhee – who owns Siberia Bar and the newly opened Dough and Co shop – hailed the event as a “lifeline to many” after a challenging few years.

The weather in recent months has posed yet more challenges for businesses, with storms keeping people cooped in at home.

But while he admits there are many challenges that won’t go away just like that, Spectra is a good example of “doing something positive” for businesses.

Stuart added: “We are not talking an astronomical amount of money but every single little thing helps this time of year, because it is so quiet and it is a bit of a struggle.

“Hospitality – not just in Aberdeen but across the whole of the UK – is having a tough time at the moment, and this year feels slightly harder than the last.

“There are a lot of challenges but it also feels like there is a lot more out there to encourage people to come and visit our businesses.”

‘Spectra brings some light in the darkness’

Stuart says the most important thing for business owners is to try to make the most of those four days.

The doughnut shop Dough and Co, which opened last summer, has already proved popular – selling more than 10,000 of the sweat treats with its first three weeks.

And Stuart plans to build up on this success over Spectra, attracting more customers with different offers and a special popping candy flavour, created just for it.

To take full advantage of the busy spell, the shop will also stay open until 8pm.

This is along with new Spectra cocktails at Siberia Bar and discount offers for the hotel.

“I feel one of the biggest challenges we face in Aberdeen is the lack of positivity,” Stuart adds.

“You get very caught up in the doom and gloom of how things are – or how they are perceived to be – but there are a lot of good things happening.

“Spectra is great example of this, bringing some light in the darkness this time of year and a really good boost for the local economy.”

‘Spectra brings something different to Aberdeen’

For Upperkrust co-owner Jackie Wilson, Spectra is a boost not only for businesses in terms of extra profit – but for staff as well.

The sandwich shop has been a staple on Upperkirkgate for nearly two decades, and has built a loyal base of regulars over the years.

But Spectra offers a great opportunity to attract new folk.

Once again, Jackie and her business partner Sheila Petrie will keep the shop open until 10pm – having done so exclusively for Spectra for the last few years.

“Last year, we were open until 10pm and it was just brilliant,” Jackie recalls.

“We literally sold everything, we had to shut the doors a couple of times because we had nothing left.

“After Christmas and New Year it’s a bit of a low, and there is not much happening – so to have this event in February is just perfect.

“And it gives us a boost – not just the business but the staff as well. I gives them something different and fun.”

‘Buzzing’ festival makes up for empty city centre offices

For newly established businesses on Upperkirkgate – like Mount coffee shop – last year’s mammoth turnout at Spectra was the perfect way to promote themselves.

This has been especially important for places that have opened in the post-pandemic world of more people working from home, rather than city centre offices.

With Spectra queues stretching all the way from Union Terrace Gardens to Marischal College, Mount welcomed hundreds of new customers coming through their doors.

Owners Lauren Livingstone and Jack Sim saw their numbers triple in a matter of just three days.

And they reckon these kind of events – along with the Christmas village in December – make up for the increasing number of empty offices in the city centre.

“I think it’s probably the busiest time of year I’ve ever seen in Aberdeen,” Jack said.

“We are so lucky with our location, because we are literally on the doorstep of it.

“They’re long days but it’s a big win for us and other businesses in the area.

“Even if offices are still not that busy, it’s nice to know you have this event to look forward to that’s bringing more people in.”

‘Pleasant surprise to have this kind of boost this time of year’

The coffee-loving duo are now preparing for another strike, hoping this time round will be just as “wild – in the best way possible”.

Like Dough and Co and Upperkrust, Mount will be open for longer – from 9am to 9pm throughout the four-day festival – to bask in the influx of customers.

Lauren added: “On the nights of Spectra last year the queues were crazy. It was just non-stop and we expect it to be like this again.

“But it was amazing – there was such a good buzz, and it was a pleasant surprise to have this kind of boost this time of year.

“I honestly think that Spectra is something that stands out and shows creativity and brings a little bit of joy to the city centre.”

Other venues, like the SugarBird cocktail bar at UTG, the terrace cafe at His Majesty’s Theatre and Common Sense Coffee House are also likely to receive a boost.

For as long as the festival remains in Aberdeen, it will be a light that never goes out for local businesses.