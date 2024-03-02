Police called after dogs attack XL bully in Bucksburn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police called after dogs attack XL bully in Bucksburn

The XL bully dog was taken to a local vet for treatment.

By Ellie Milne
Google Map screenshot of Gilbert Road in Bucksburn, Aberdeeb
The incdent took place on Gilbert Road in Bucksburn. Image: Google Maps

An XL bully dog has been injured during a “dog-on-dog” attack in Aberdeen.

Police were made aware of the incident on Gilbert Road in Bucksburn at about 11am on Saturday.

It is understood an XL bully dog was attacked by two other dogs and required treatment from a vet.

The breeds of the other dogs involved have not been confirmed by officers.

Police called to dog attack in Bucksburn

Police are now working alongside Aberdeen City Council’s dog warden to establish the full circumstance of the incident.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 11.10am on Saturday, March 2, police were called to Gilbert Road in Aberdeen following a report of a dog-on-dog attack.

“It was reported that an XL bully dog had been injured after being attacked by two other dogs.

“The XL bully dog has been taken by its owner to a local vet for treatment.

“Officers are liaising with the local council’s dog warden and inquiries are continuing.”

Abandoned XL Bully-type dog found tied up in park finds ‘forever home’ in Aberdeen

