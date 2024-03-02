Police called after dogs attack XL bully in Bucksburn

An XL bully dog has been injured during a “dog-on-dog” attack in Aberdeen.

Police were made aware of the incident on Gilbert Road in Bucksburn at about 11am on Saturday.

It is understood an XL bully dog was attacked by two other dogs and required treatment from a vet.

The breeds of the other dogs involved have not been confirmed by officers.

Police called to dog attack in Bucksburn

Police are now working alongside Aberdeen City Council’s dog warden to establish the full circumstance of the incident.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 11.10am on Saturday, March 2, police were called to Gilbert Road in Aberdeen following a report of a dog-on-dog attack.

“The XL bully dog has been taken by its owner to a local vet for treatment.

“Officers are liaising with the local council’s dog warden and inquiries are continuing.”