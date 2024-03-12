‘I’m living in a wreck’: Aberdeen man sleeping in living room amid mould misery in Cornhill council house

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘I’m living in a wreck’: Aberdeen man sleeping in living room amid mould misery in Cornhill council house

Gordon Rhind said he has considered getting a tent and camping outside as it would be "healthier" than living inside his mould-ridden property.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
Gordon Rhind's jackets and a pair of shoes are covered in mould. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Gordon Rhind's jackets and a pair of shoes are covered in mould. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Gordon Rhind would rather live in a tent outside than in his mould-ridden council house.

The Aberdeen man is at the end of his tether with his one-bedroom property, which he describes as an “atrocious” health risk.

Damp and mould can be found in all of the rooms, but the bedroom is the worst affected.

He now sleeps on the sofa in the living room.

Gordon told us there is a hole in the bedroom window frame, the windows need “ripped out and replaced”, while wet patches are on the ceiling as the roof is “knackered”.

The mould is so bad it has destroyed some of his prized belongings such as rugs, artwork and a jacket he has owned for 30 years.

‘I could see the potential of this place’

Gordon moved into the Rowan Road property in October on Friday 13th – a day that has proved to be very unlucky for him.

Previously, he lived in a “fantastic” flat on Bedford Avenue for 35 years.

But he had been on Aberdeen City Council’s housing waiting list for six years as he couldn’t handle living with neighbours above or below him any more.

Gordon Rhind pictured outside his house. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Gordon also wanted a property he could install a log burner in, as using gas gives him a sore head.

One of his friends lives nearby and noticed the house when he was driving past one day.

Gordon expressed an interest in the property with the council but he was told he had “no chance” in getting it and should “forget about it”.

The hole on the window of Gordon’s council house. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

But a few weeks later, a housing officer visited Gordon and asked if he would like to view the Rowan Road house.

However it didn’t go as smoothly as he planned.

“There was something funny about it I could smell, but I could see the potential of this place both inside and out,” Gordon explained.

He claims the council “raced him out” of his old flat and told him he had two weeks to move to prevent being charged rent for two properties.

‘They just painted everything’

In his first week in the house, the 60-year-old introduced himself to his next door neighbour.

But along with a polite hello, they had some shocking revelations for Gordon.

He was shown photos of the house while the previous tenant lived there and was told there had been mould in the kitchen, bathroom and bedroom.

Gordon Rhind looks at the damp and mould inside his bedroom. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The following week, Gordon’s nightmare began as he noticed damp had started appearing on the bedroom walls.

He immediately phoned the council in a bid to get the issue sorted.

“A housing officer came round and said, ‘well if you heat your house you wouldn’t have this problem’.

“I was furious because they knew the history of this house. This is why they raced me in here, probably before the damp started coming back.

“They just cosmetically painted everything.”

A pair of Gordon Rhind’s shoes and five of his leather jackets are covered in mould. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

But with all the problems he now faces, Gordon admits: “I wish I never moved from my old place.”

Gordon visited his doctor as he had been coughing and sneezing since he moved in, but luckily he was given a good bill of health.

Gordon feels vulnerable people are being ‘fobbed off’ by council

Gordon currently sleeps on one sofa, while his quilts and jackets are kept on the other to protect them from mould.

Five of his leather jackets have been ruined as well as a pair of shoes and a Chinese rug has been covered in mould.

Anything he could salvage is now kept in the living room, along with his clothes and shoes which he keeps in a storage unit.

Black mould can be found on the floorboards of the bedroom too. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

An exasperated Gordon explained: “I just wanted to move in, I’m only half unpacked and half the stuff I have unpacked is ruined.

“I had a funeral a couple of months ago, I couldn’t even put on my coat.

“The woman who used to live here had to spend five years in the sitting room because she couldn’t use the bedroom, that’s what I’m doing now.”

Gordon inspects the damage to his clothing. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Gordon even suggested he would take matters into his own hands and move outdoors.

“I’m close to asking some of my chums for a loan of a tent or a gazebo.

“I’ll get a pit fire and camp outside because it’s more healthy.

“These houses are for vulnerable people and we are being fobbed off.”

But an Aberdeen City Council spokesperson confirmed the local authority was in contact with Gordon to rectify the situation.

They said: “We are liaising directly with our tenant.”

