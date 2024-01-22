Aberdeen mum paying for council flat with no toilet for more than a month after repair blunder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen mum paying for council flat with no toilet for more than a month after repair blunder

The bathroom in Karolina Osinska's Cornhill flat has been unusable for almost six months following a leak from the flat upstairs.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
Aberdeen City Council tenant Karolina Osinska has been left without a toilet, sink or shower following a bathroom repair blunder. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen City Council tenant Karolina Osinska has been left without a toilet, sink or shower following a bathroom repair blunder. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

An Aberdeen mum has now been left without a toilet, shower and sink for more than a month following a botched council repair.

Workers removed the essentials from Karolina Osinska’s Brierfield Terrace flat to fix the damage caused by a leak from the property upstairs back in August.

At the time she argued the room was “unusable” and “unsafe” for herself and her three children.

So Karolina decided to flee the Cornhill flat with her family and moved in with her mum, who lives in a two-bed property in Seaton.

Image of bathroom inside Karolina Osinska's Aberdeen council house before repair work, featuring crumbling ceiling, alongside image after repair work with missing toilet, sink and shower.
Karolina Osinska’s bathroom before and after repair work had been carried out. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

After two months of back-and-forth with Aberdeen City Council, workers were finally drafted in to repair the mess – but forgot to install the toilet, sink and shower.

However more than a month after the local authority said they would resolve the issue “as a matter of urgency”, nothing has been done.

Aberdeen mum feels ‘stuck’ in flat

While the repair saga continues, Karolina will keep bidding for properties in the hope she can move out of the troubled flat and into a new home.

She thought her issues were finally coming to and end as a housing association offered her a new property.

Aberdeen mum Karolina Osinska.
Karolina has been left without a toilet, sink or shower following a council bathroom repair blunder. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

But the proposal was later withdrawn as she still holds the council tenancy.

Although she lives with her mum, she is still officially registered as an Aberdeen City Council tenant.

If she gives up the council flat, she makes herself “intentionally homeless” and no further housing applications could be considered.

Karolina now admits she feels “stuck” and doesn’t know which way to turn.

Damp also causing problems in Cornhill flat

The mum claims she has had no contact from the local authority and no further action has been taken to address the bathroom issue.

She is still being charged full rent for the flat and her requests for a refund or reduction in rent have been refused.

But the bathroom isn’t the only issue in the property.

Mould growing around windows of Karolina's Cornhill flat.
Damp can be seen around the windows of Karolina’s Cornhill flat. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Patches of damp can be seen across the walls and around the windows, and there are also insects which Karolina says come from the nearby bin chute.

This has been reported to the council since she first moved in to the flat in 2020 but Karolina claims her complaints were “ignored”.

If she moves back to the property, the first thing she will do is report the damp again so her ongoing fight with the council will continue.

Karolina fears issue will be a ‘never-ending story’

Karolina admitted she feels “abandoned” as she claims she isn’t getting any help.

“It looks like it will be a never-ending story until I either get offered new accommodation or a housing association will step in,” she stated.

Karolina also branded the situation “ridiculous” as the flat is still inhabitable nearly six months on.

But while she admitted she is happy with the bathroom repair, Karolina slammed the uncomplete job as being “not good enough”.

Detached toilet and sink left in another room of Karolina's Aberdeen flat.
Karolina’s toilet and sink are currently sitting in another room in the Aberdeen flat. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“It’s unbelievable how they can drop the keys through the letterbox and say ‘there, it’s ready’, she said.

“It’s just not logical, there’s no common sense.”

Karolina also said there has been no mention of anyone coming round to finish the job.

However a spokeswoman from Aberdeen City Council claims efforts have been made to fix the problem.

She said: “We are working with our tenant to resolve the situation as we have been unable to gain access despite trying a number of times to get in contact with them.”

Claims vandals scrawling ‘graphic graffiti’ are forcing residents to flee Cornhill high-rise

Conversation