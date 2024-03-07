Law firm beefs up Aberdeen energy property team

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Law firm beefs up Aberdeen energy property team

Expert

By Keith Findlay
Rona Kostulin, of Pinsent Masons.
Rona Kostulin, of Pinsent Masons. Image: Sure Public Relations

Law firm Pinsent Masons has boosted its energy property team in Aberdeen as a growing number of oil and gas firms transition to renewables.

Partner Rona Kostulin previously worked in the firm’s Edinburgh office but is now working from its base on Queens Road in the Granite City.

Pinsent, which operates globally, said she brings “a wealth of experience of advising on the development and funding of major infrastructure projects and asset sales and acquisitions”.

Ms Kostulin became a partner in 2021. She has advised some of the UK’s largest energy industry operators on carbon capture and storage projects, gas-fired power stations, hydrogen production, and land-based solar energy and battery storage developments.

Offshore wind farm.
Offshore wind farm. Image: Pinsent Masons

Working with Aberdeen-based corporate partner Brian Thumath and colleagues across the UK, she has also advised buyers and sellers of large portfolios of renewable energy assets, as well as first-time and established market investors.

‘Cutting edge solutions’

She said: “We are advising global energy companies who are developing cutting-edge solutions to the energy crisis, as they explore the most efficient and pragmatic ways to transition into green energy.

“Our property energy practice is expanding due to an increased demand for a specialist skill set which combines legal and commercial expertise.

“Working closely with our colleagues in our corporate energy, planning and banking teams, we are well placed to assist businesses wherever they are positioned on the journey to net-zero.”

Meanwhile, associate Susan Henretty has also recently relocated from Glasgow to join the Pinsent’s energy property team in Aberdeen.

She works closely with Glasgow-based partners David Ross and Jennifer Ballantyne, who heads up the energy and infrastructure team within Pinsent’s UK property group.

Pinsent employs more than 600 staff at its three Scottish offices in Aberdeen, Glasgow and Edinburgh out of a global headcount of more than 3,300.

The total includes 450 partners operating from 27 offices around the world.

More on commercial property

More from Business

The 30,817sq ft of quayside development space up for grabs in Fraserburgh. Image: Fraserburgh Harbour
Fraserburgh Harbour seeks new tenants as £278 million upgrade plans take shape
The two Inverness firms will be merge and be located on Harbour Road. Image: East of Scotland Colour Print
Inverness and Elgin companies acquired by Dundee printing group
Jeremy Hunt said the Budget was “absolutely not” the last throw of the dice before the election. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
Hunt hints at more pre-election giveaways after £10bn national insurance cut
Anne Maynard’s female adult Jack Russell named Mouse, who went missing during a walk at Gerrards Cross Golf Club in Buckinghamshire on December 3 last year (Anne Maynard/PA)
Dog thefts on rise across UK amid plea to only use ‘reputable’ breeders
Caley Thistle says the battery storage plant can help the club's finances
Legal challenge could halt vital vote on Caley Thistle battery farm plan
Peterhead town centre.
How would you spend £20m of government cash in Peterhead?
Christopher Nolan (Ian West/PA)
Christopher Nolan among filmmakers hailing tax relief for independent UK movies
Minister of Finance Caoimhe Archibald (Liam McBurney/PA)
Budget ‘won’t make a dent’ in financial challenges, Stormont minister says
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt exits 11 Downing Street ahead of delivering his Budget (Carl Court/PA)
What are the key elements of the Budget and the latest economic forecast?
The UK’s top stocks moved higher on Wednesday as the Chancellor delivered his spring Budget statement (John Stillwell/PA)
UK stock markets climb as Chancellor unveils spring Budget

Conversation