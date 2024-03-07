Law firm beefs up Aberdeen energy property team

Law firm Pinsent Masons has boosted its energy property team in Aberdeen as a growing number of oil and gas firms transition to renewables.

Partner Rona Kostulin previously worked in the firm’s Edinburgh office but is now working from its base on Queens Road in the Granite City.

Pinsent, which operates globally, said she brings “a wealth of experience of advising on the development and funding of major infrastructure projects and asset sales and acquisitions”.

Ms Kostulin became a partner in 2021. She has advised some of the UK’s largest energy industry operators on carbon capture and storage projects, gas-fired power stations, hydrogen production, and land-based solar energy and battery storage developments.

Working with Aberdeen-based corporate partner Brian Thumath and colleagues across the UK, she has also advised buyers and sellers of large portfolios of renewable energy assets, as well as first-time and established market investors.

‘Cutting edge solutions’

She said: “We are advising global energy companies who are developing cutting-edge solutions to the energy crisis, as they explore the most efficient and pragmatic ways to transition into green energy.

“Our property energy practice is expanding due to an increased demand for a specialist skill set which combines legal and commercial expertise.

“Working closely with our colleagues in our corporate energy, planning and banking teams, we are well placed to assist businesses wherever they are positioned on the journey to net-zero.”

Meanwhile, associate Susan Henretty has also recently relocated from Glasgow to join the Pinsent’s energy property team in Aberdeen.

She works closely with Glasgow-based partners David Ross and Jennifer Ballantyne, who heads up the energy and infrastructure team within Pinsent’s UK property group.

Pinsent employs more than 600 staff at its three Scottish offices in Aberdeen, Glasgow and Edinburgh out of a global headcount of more than 3,300.

The total includes 450 partners operating from 27 offices around the world.