Disruption to train services to Aberdeen after sleeper service breaks down

Commuters have been impacted after a train has broken down between Stonehaven and Portlethen.

Just before 9am ScotRail announced that the faulty train regained power and “should be on the move shortly”.

Earlier, ScotRail said services will be delayed or revised as it moves the train from the line.

Trains between Aberdeen and Glasgow and Edinburgh are impacted.

In a statement, a spokesman said: “A train has broken down between Stonehaven and Portlethen. Services between Glasgow Queen Street, Edinburgh and Aberdeen will be delayed or revised.

“We’ll keep you updated. ”

It is understood to be the sleeper service that has broken down.

We have asked ScotRail to comment.

More to follow.