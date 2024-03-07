Exclusive: Strathspey Thistle and Loch Ness hold talks over possible merger

Strathspey Thistle and Loch Ness have begun talks over a possible merger.

Representatives of Highland League outfit Strathspey and North Caledonian League side Loch Ness met earlier this week to discuss the proposal, and are understood to have had constructive talks on the impact it would have on each club.

Further meetings are planned, with Strathspey convening next week to discuss their best way forward.

The Jags look destined to finish bottom of the Highland League for the second successive season, having claimed just one league win this term. With 10 games remaining, 13 points separate them from 17th-placed Clach.

Thistle are also looking for a new manager, after Robert MacCormack indicated he will step down at the end of the campaign.

Should Strathspey finish bottom they could face a play-off to remain in the division, but only if Lochee United win the Midlands League. The Dundee outfit are currently 14 points adrift of Broughty Athletic, albeit with three games in hand.

Strathspey joined the league in 2009, with the Grantown outfit having previously played in the north juniors since their formation in 1993.

The club undertook extensive work on Seafield Park in order to achieve a Scottish FA licence, which was granted in 2014 to allow them to play in the Scottish Cup.

Loch Ness on rise in North Caledonian League

Loch Ness were founded in 1999 by their current manager Shane Carling, initially participating in the Inverness and district amateur leagues where they continue to have a presence during the summer months.

In 2020 they formed a senior team, and succeeded in their efforts to join the North Caledonian League.

After finishing second in their first full season, Carling led Loch Ness to their first title last season. That allowed them to play their maiden Scottish Cup fixture earlier this season, going down 3-1 away to Luncarty.

Loch Ness are in title contention again this term, although they trail leaders Invergordon by three points with three matches remaining.

The ambitious club have been unable to compete for promotion to the Highland League however, as they cannot apply for a Scottish FA licence due to not having a permanent home ground. Loch Ness currently play their home games at King George V Park in Fortrose.