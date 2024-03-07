Exclusive: Strathspey Thistle and Loch Ness hold talks over possible merger

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: Strathspey Thistle and Loch Ness hold talks over possible merger

The two clubs met earlier this week to kick start discussions about a potential amalgamation.

By Andy Skinner
Strathspey Thistle (left) and Loch Ness.
Strathspey Thistle (left) and Loch Ness.

Strathspey Thistle and Loch Ness have begun talks over a possible merger.

Representatives of Highland League outfit Strathspey and North Caledonian League side Loch Ness met earlier this week to discuss the proposal, and are understood to have had constructive talks on the impact it would have on each club.

Further meetings are planned, with Strathspey convening next week to discuss their best way forward.

Strathspey Thistle's Seafield Park.
Strathspey Thistle’s Seafield Park, Image: Kenny Elrick.

The Jags look destined to finish bottom of the Highland League for the second successive season, having claimed just one league win this term. With 10 games remaining, 13 points separate them from 17th-placed Clach.

Thistle are also looking for a new manager, after Robert MacCormack indicated he will step down at the end of the campaign.

Strathspey Thistle manager Robert MacCormack.
Strathspey Thistle manager Robert MacCormack. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Should Strathspey finish bottom they could face a play-off to remain in the division, but only if Lochee United win the Midlands League. The Dundee outfit are currently 14 points adrift of Broughty Athletic, albeit with three games in hand.

Strathspey joined the league in 2009, with the Grantown outfit having previously played in the north juniors since their formation in 1993.

The club undertook extensive work on Seafield Park in order to achieve a Scottish FA licence, which was granted in 2014 to allow them to play in the Scottish Cup.

Loch Ness on rise in North Caledonian League

Loch Ness were founded in 1999 by their current manager Shane Carling, initially participating in the Inverness and district amateur leagues where they continue to have a presence during the summer months.



In 2020 they formed a senior team, and succeeded in their efforts to join the North Caledonian League.

After finishing second in their first full season, Carling led Loch Ness to their first title last season. That allowed them to play their maiden Scottish Cup fixture earlier this season, going down 3-1 away to Luncarty.

Loch Ness are in title contention again this term, although they trail leaders Invergordon by three points with three matches remaining.

Loch Ness celebrate winning last season’s North Caledonian League. Image: Loch Ness FC

The ambitious club have been unable to compete for promotion to the Highland League however, as they cannot apply for a Scottish FA licence due to not having a permanent home ground. Loch Ness currently play their home games at King George V Park in Fortrose.

