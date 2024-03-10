Man arrested after car crashes into Inverurie flower shop window on Mother’s Day

A man has been arrested and charged after a car crashed into a flower shop window in Inverurie.

Police were called to Dolce Vita Flowers Ltd on West High Street at around 1am this morning.

A 31-year-old man has since been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

The local business has shared a statement on their Facebook page warning customers to expect some delays to Mother’s Day deliveries.

‘We are all really upset’

Their statement reads: “Happy Mother’s Day everyone.

“Not the start of the day we would have hoped for.

“Woken at 1.30am to be told someone had smashed their car through our shop window…Not only breaking the glass but smashing through the wooden framework right into the shop.

“This meant we were forced to stay in the shop until it was secured by the wonderful Affa Handy Manny with help from my husband at 5am.

“As I’m sure you can expect we are all really upset and very tired. Thankfully nobody was hurt and that’s the main thing as that is such a busy area during the daytime/evening.

“We were nice and organised with our flowers being ready hoping for a stress-free Mother’s Day, but I will now have to remake a few orders which were damaged in the accident.

“Please bear with us today and allow us some time to get things organised. Every bouquet ordered for today will 100% be delivered it will just be slightly later (around lunchtime/early afternoon.

“Thank you in advance for your understanding, Team Dolce Vita Flowers.”

The car has since been removed from the scene and the shop window appears to be boarded up.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1am on Sunday, March 10, 2024 officers were called to reports of a single-vehicle crash at West High Street, Inverurie.

“There were no reports of any injuries.

“A 31-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”