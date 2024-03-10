Man arrested after car crashes into Inverurie flower shop window on Mother’s Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Man arrested after car crashes into Inverurie flower shop window on Mother’s Day

The 31-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

By Shanay Taylor
A car crashed into the flower shop. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
A car crashed into the flower shop. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

A man has been arrested and charged after a car crashed into a flower shop window in Inverurie.

Police were called to Dolce Vita Flowers Ltd on West High Street at around 1am this morning.

A 31-year-old man has since been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

The local business has shared a statement on their Facebook page warning customers to expect some delays to Mother’s Day deliveries.

The window is now boarded up. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

‘We are all really upset’

Their statement reads: “Happy Mother’s Day everyone.

“Not the start of the day we would have hoped for.

“Woken at 1.30am to be told someone had smashed their car through our shop window…Not only breaking the glass but smashing through the wooden framework right into the shop.

“This meant we were forced to stay in the shop until it was secured by the wonderful Affa Handy Manny with help from my husband at 5am.

“As I’m sure you can expect we are all really upset and very tired. Thankfully nobody was hurt and that’s the main thing as that is such a busy area during the daytime/evening.

“We were nice and organised with our flowers being ready hoping for a stress-free Mother’s Day, but I will now have to remake a few orders which were damaged in the accident.

“Please bear with us today and allow us some time to get things organised. Every bouquet ordered for today will 100% be delivered it will just be slightly later (around lunchtime/early afternoon.

“Thank you in advance for your understanding, Team Dolce Vita Flowers.”

The incident happened on West High Street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The car has since been removed from the scene and the shop window appears to be boarded up.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1am on Sunday, March 10, 2024 officers were called to reports of a single-vehicle crash at West High Street, Inverurie.

“There were no reports of any injuries.

“A 31-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Donna won herself all 16 prizes including a Caribbean holiday. Image: Saturday Night Takeaway / ITV.
Saturday Night Takeaway: Woman goes on to win huge prize haul after correctly answering…
Taxi drivers working from Aberdeen airport have been warned about "suspected racism" by council enforcement chiefs. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen taxi drivers suspected of 'racial motivations' in refusing airport passengers
Cops descend on Broad Street. Image: Graham Fleming/DCT Media.
Elderly man taken to hospital following alleged assault on Aberdeen’s Union Street
Red Arrow RAF performance as part of Peterhead's Scottish Week. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
"It's a disgrace!" - Disappointment for Peterhead Scottish Week fans as RAF Red Arrows…
SNP finance convener Alex McLellan has threatened potential legal action against Councillor Ross Grant - only days after ending funding for the Labour member's day job. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson
Legal threat over claims SNP made rival redundant in political attack - as council…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Knife-wielding ex boyfriend sparks terror at Aberdeen flats
A trench is dug up on Holburn street in Aberdeen as roadworks begin.
'Mayhem': Motorists face chaos as two weeks of roadworks commence in Aberdeen city-centre
Vicki Rebecca posing as Marilyn Monroe while she battled addiction.
'It was like living two lives': Meet Aberdeen's former glamour model who descended into…
Suzanne Gardiner
'It's been crazy': Customers flock from London to snap up Jellycat toys at Midmar…
XL bully dogs Duchess and Lex
XL bully dog being cared for in Aberdeenshire will be put down after charity…