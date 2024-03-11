Rural trainees from the north take home Lantra Scotland awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rural trainees from the north take home Lantra Scotland awards

The achievements of Scotland’s top land-based and aquaculture trainees were celebrated last week.

By Katrina Macarthur
The winners and runner-up winners at the awards ceremony attended by over 200 people at Crieff Hydro.
Four rural trainees from the north have been recognised at Lantra Scotland’s Awards for Land-based and Aquaculture Skills (ALBAS).

More than 200 finalists, event supporters, employers, training providers and industry leaders attended an award ceremony at Crieff Hydro Hotel, including Minister for Agriculture and Connectivity Jim Fairlie.

The winners and runners-up were chosen by an independent judging panel made up of influential figures from across the land-based and aquaculture sector.

Katrina Coutts from Wethersta in Shetland won the Higher Education Award at HND level and was one of three to win a prestigious Council for Awards of Agricultural Societies Award.

She completed her HND in Agriculture at SRUC Oatridge while working as a Livestock Yardsman for Shetland Livestock Marketing Group.

The winner of the Land-based Engineering category was Reece Houston from Strathpeffer.

Reece completed his SVQ in Land-based Engineering Agricultural Machinery at SRUC Oatridge while working as an apprentice for Philip Scott at Ravenhill, Dingwall.

Runner-up for Land-based Engineering was Spencer Johnson from Shetland.

Spencer is doing his Apprenticeship in land-based engineering at SRUC Oatridge and UHI Shetland while working as an apprentice engineer at Braewick Agricultural Services in Eshaness, Shetland.

Colin MacDonald from Acharacle in Argyll was runner-up in the Agriculture Learner of the Year category.

He completed a modern apprenticeship in agriculture while working as an apprentice stockman at Bragleenmore Farm in Kilninver, Argyll.

Agriculture minister Jim Fairlie said: “It was great to witness all the hard work of the winners and nominees acknowledged by these awards. The breadth of skills across all aspects of our land-based and aquaculture sectors is truly impressive and absolutely vital to continuing to support and celebrate rural life in Scotland.

“Like many of those here tonight, I knew from an early age that my interest lay in livestock farming and working on the land, and it is a passion that has stayed with me.

“None of my family wanted to follow on, which can quite often be the case, and that’s what makes this event so special. I hope that this recognition for all nominees and winners continues to inspire them to make their lives, raise their families and build their careers in rural Scotland, helping our rural and island communities to thrive in the future.”

