Crufts: Tweed the Labrador and Jerry Lee the German Shepherd bring prizes home to north and north-east

Tweed and Jerry-Lee have returned home to Scotland as prize winners after competing at Crufts.

The Labrador Retriever and German Shepherd were among almost 20,000 dogs recognised at this year’s event in Birmingham.

It was the third year in a row competing for four-year-old Jerry Lee and his handler Laura Smeaton.

The duo, from Peterculter, were awarded third place in his Kennel Club good citizens breed class.

“He’s a pro,” Laura said. “The competition was tough this year, it really was the best of the best, so to place third was unbelievable.

“This was my fifth year at Crufts so it is a lot easier to get about and I have got to know more people. It’s a better experience for both of us and the atmosphere is great.

“Jerry Lee has become a wee celebrity too. People would stop when shopping and walking about to talk to him.”

Laura and Jerry Lee, who train with Silver City Ringcraft Club in Aberdeen, have no plans to stop competing anytime soon.

On Saturday, they will head to Edinburgh with the hope Jerry Lee (Lorgyle Arran) will be crowned dog of the year, and then Laura will travel to Bath in May to compete for handler of the year.

“And, we’ll hopefully qualify for Crufts, we’ll absolutely be back if we do,” she added.

Crufts trophy finds new home in Highlands

Emma Bamford and four-year-old Tweed (Nithvalley Tweed at Foxhope) won big on their first-ever outing together at the world’s biggest dog show.

The Labrador retriever, from Inverness, was crowned overall winner of the BASC gamekeepers’ classes on Friday after beating five other finalists.

Emma said: “It has been a long day for Tweed and he is not used to the Crufts crowds so I am really proud of him.

“When the judge walked towards me it was surreal, you just hope you don’t trip up in the ring.

“I came along to support the BASC classes at Crufts and it was amazing to see so many beautiful examples of working dogs.

“To bring Tweed along was so nice as he’s such a happy-go-lucky boy but to go and win was just out of this world.”

Afterwards, she took to social media to say she was still on “cloud nine” after their win.

The dog trainer, who runs Foxhope Gundogs with her husband, competed at Crufts in the past with Dalmatians.

Her return with gundogs was made extra special with a third place and reserve prize for fellow Labrador retriever, Paddy.

In the post, she added: “The dogs on display at BASC were just quality true working dogs.

“I didn’t envy the judges, what a variety they had to choose from.

“Thanks to everyone for all their support watching us online and being there to say hello.”