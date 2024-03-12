Crufts: Tweed the Labrador and Jerry Lee the German Shepherd bring prizes home to north and north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crufts: Tweed the Labrador and Jerry Lee the German Shepherd bring prizes home to north and north-east

The dogs and their handlers competed at the 2024 event in Birmingham.

By Ellie Milne
Dog handlers posing with pets at Crufts
Emma Bamford with Tweed and Laura Smeaton with Jerry-Lee at Crufts in Birmingham. Images: The Kennel Club/Laura Smeaton .

Tweed and Jerry-Lee have returned home to Scotland as prize winners after competing at Crufts.

The Labrador Retriever and German Shepherd were among almost 20,000 dogs recognised at this year’s event in Birmingham.

It was the third year in a row competing for four-year-old Jerry Lee and his handler Laura Smeaton.

The duo, from Peterculter, were awarded third place in his Kennel Club good citizens breed class.

German shepherd on green table with yellow rosette
Jerry Lee with his third-place rosette. Image: Laura Smeaton.

“He’s a pro,” Laura said. “The competition was tough this year, it really was the best of the best, so to place third was unbelievable.

This was my fifth year at Crufts so it is a lot easier to get about and I have got to know more people. It’s a better experience for both of us and the atmosphere is great.

“Jerry Lee has become a wee celebrity too. People would stop when shopping and walking about to talk to him.”

Jerry Lee the German Shepherd sitting on a red podium
Jerry Lee took home a prize from Crufts for the third year in a row. Image: Laura Smeaton.

Laura and Jerry Lee, who train with Silver City Ringcraft Club in Aberdeen, have no plans to stop competing anytime soon.

On Saturday, they will head to Edinburgh with the hope Jerry Lee (Lorgyle Arran) will be crowned dog of the year, and then Laura will travel to Bath in May to compete for handler of the year.

“And, we’ll hopefully qualify for Crufts, we’ll absolutely be back if we do,” she added.

Crufts trophy finds new home in Highlands

Emma Bamford and four-year-old Tweed (Nithvalley Tweed at Foxhope) won big on their first-ever outing together at the world’s biggest dog show.

The Labrador retriever, from Inverness, was crowned overall winner of the BASC gamekeepers’ classes on Friday after beating five other finalists.

Emma said: “It has been a long day for Tweed and he is not used to the Crufts crowds so I am really proud of him.

“When the judge walked towards me it was surreal, you just hope you don’t trip up in the ring.

“I came along to support the BASC classes at Crufts and it was amazing to see so many beautiful examples of working dogs.

“To bring Tweed along was so nice as he’s such a happy-go-lucky boy but to go and win was just out of this world.”

Emma Bamford and Tweed the Labrador retriever
Emma Bamford and Tweed won the Northesk Memorial Trophy. Image: BASC.

Afterwards, she took to social media to say she was still on “cloud nine” after their win.

The dog trainer, who runs Foxhope Gundogs with her husband, competed at Crufts in the past with Dalmatians.

Her return with gundogs was made extra special with a third place and reserve prize for fellow Labrador retriever, Paddy.

In the post, she added: “The dogs on display at BASC were just quality true working dogs.

“I didn’t envy the judges, what a variety they had to choose from.

“Thanks to everyone for all their support watching us online and being there to say hello.”

In Pictures: Raising the woof as thousands of dogs descend on Crufts

