Two men rushed to hospital following B994 crash between Kintore and Kemnay

Two men have been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash near Kemnay.

The incident happened on the B994 Kemnay to Kintore road shortly after 7.30am this morning.

Police and paramedics were tasked to the scene.

Two men, the drivers of both vehicles, were taken to hospital for treatment, however, their injuries are not believed to be serious.

Police closed the route in both directions for several hours as they worked to clear the scene.

The road has since reopened.

Police confirmed inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

In a statement, a spokeswoman said:

“Around 7.35am on Tuesday, March 12, police were called to a two-vehicle road crash on the B994 between Kintore and Kenmay.

“Two men, the driver of each car, have been taken to hospital as a precaution.

“Enquiries are continuing.

“The road is open.”