Celebrations for Peterculter handler and dog Jerry Lee after winning prize at Crufts

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A north-east dog handler and her loyal German Shepherd are still on a high after taking home a prize from this year’s Crufts.

Laura Smeaton, from Peterculter, and three-year-old Jerry Lee were awarded third prize in the good citizen breed class at the competition last week.

It was the pair’s second year in a row competing at the Birmingham event and taking home a certificate and rosette after impressing the judge in the ring.

“I cried with excitement,” she said. “In the ring, it’s exciting but very nerve-wracking. There is so much to remember and it can be very noisy with all the other people and dogs.”

As well as celebrating their prize, Jerry Lee’s owner said one of her highlights was being able to catch up with fellow handlers from around the world.

“My highlight was spending time with all the German Shepherds and their owners and handlers,” she said. “We speak to each other online but this is the only show where we get to meet up with each other.

“It brings everyone together.”

‘A wonderful experience’

The 46-year-old also shared how she first got involved with dog training after rescuing her last German Shepherd, Vinny-Jones.

“He was an unwanted puppy so I was looking for classes that would allow people to touch him,” she said. “They helped to build his confidence and eventually turned him into a real showman who qualified for Crufts.

“It was great to see him happy. He loved the ring which was beautiful to watch.”

She has now competed in a total of four Crufts competitions, including winning a reserve prize with Vinny-Jones in 2020.

When asked if she would be returning to Crufts with Jerry Lee, also known as Lorgyle Arran, in the future, Ms Smeaton said: “Definitely”.

“We’ll maybe have a year off, but we’ll definitely be back in 2024,” she added. “We’re going to keep going.

“And, it would be great if other people looked into it. We’re a community, not just about showing off your dog – there’s so much training that goes into it and it’s great for kids too.

“It’s a wonderful experience.”