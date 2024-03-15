Stagecoach quash rumours of two-hour wait between Aberdeen and Fraserburgh buses as service set to improve

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Stagecoach quash rumours of two-hour wait between Aberdeen and Fraserburgh buses as service set to improve

The changes are set to be implemented soon.

By Graham Fleming
A stagecoach bus
Stagecoach bosses have revealed the future of the Fraserburgh to Aberdeen service.

Stagecoach bosses have revealed plans for the future of bus services between Fraserburgh and Aberdeen.

Despite rumours to the contrary, buses between the Broch and Aberdeen are set to improve with services every 30 minutes.

Currently, buses are every 35 – 45 minutes in the morning and up to an hour in the afternoon.

The changes are set to be implemented “in the coming weeks”.

Peterhead bus station
The Fraserburgh service to and from Aberdeen is set to receive an upgrade. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

The news comes after bosses met for a network review to improve the “reliability and punctuality” of the road link.

Local SNP councillor Seamus Logan said he expects to see a “significant improvement” in the service “as a matter of urgency”.

He said: “Many constituents have been contacting me about numerous problems with the Stagecoach service that connects Fraserburgh with Aberdeen and other local villages and settlements.

“Poor reliability, frequent service changes at short notice, service changes that disadvantage elderly and disabled people, cold vehicles and other issues.

“It’s my view that the current level and quality of service needs to improve as a matter of urgency as many people rely on these services for connectivity to schools, colleges and employment.

“I will be monitoring the provision of these services in coming months and expect to see significant improvement.”

‘Delight’ at service improvement news

Liberal Democrats Councillor for Fraserburgh, Ann Bell, added that she was “delighted” that the service has been improved.

She added: “My fellow Fraserburgh and District Councillors and I had a meeting with Stagecoach to convey the concerns and annoyance of our constituents about the service.

“I am delighted to hear that this service is now due to to be improved”.

A spokeswoman for Stagecoach Bluebird said: “As part of a network review to improve the reliability and punctuality of bus services across Aberdeenshire, Stagecoach will be proposing a number of changes.

“This includes a revised 30 minute frequency to improve links between Fraserburgh and Aberdeen in the coming weeks.”

Has the new X69 bus improved journeys between Peterhead and Fraserburgh? I find out

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Eunice Mckay pictured outside new house next to new car
Keith gran 'shocked' to win house, car and £20k cash from Bounty Competitions
Graham Dallas, Ian Mills, Steve Rae (winner) and Murdo MacLeod. Aberdeen.
Offshore Achievement Awards: Top honour for Piper Alpha survivor Steve Rae
Scotland fans at Glasgow Euro 2020 fan zone.
Euro 2024: 'It will be an absolute travesty if the north-east doesn't have its…
Fraserburgh Hospital, Peterhead Community Hospital and Huntly's Jubilee Hospital. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson
'It could risk lives': Plans for overnight closure of minor injury units in Peterhead,…
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Man injured following four-vehicle crash on Anderson Drive
Peterhead Academy will "delay" pupils taking phones into school
Peterhead Academy to ban mobile phones to 'safeguard' new pupils
Michael McFadyen, left, and bus driver Allan Thomson. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson / Flickr.
'A freak accident': Aberdeen bus driver claims he didn't 'deliberately' drive over pensioner
Design image showing how the Greenferns homes development could look like.
Greenferns: Plans for new Aberdeen suburb progress
The Seaton police base operates out of the local school. Image: Kenny Elrick: DC Thomson.
Seaton police station to close as chiefs make final decision on one of five Aberdeen…
Gavin Mitchell, Boaby the Barman in Still Game will appear at Inverurie fundraiser, W'ur Still Game on March 23.
Still Game's Boabby the Barman to star at Inverurie charity fundraiser

Conversation