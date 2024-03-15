Stagecoach quash rumours of two-hour wait between Aberdeen and Fraserburgh buses as service set to improve

Stagecoach bosses have revealed plans for the future of bus services between Fraserburgh and Aberdeen.

Despite rumours to the contrary, buses between the Broch and Aberdeen are set to improve with services every 30 minutes.

Currently, buses are every 35 – 45 minutes in the morning and up to an hour in the afternoon.

The changes are set to be implemented “in the coming weeks”.

The news comes after bosses met for a network review to improve the “reliability and punctuality” of the road link.

Local SNP councillor Seamus Logan said he expects to see a “significant improvement” in the service “as a matter of urgency”.

He said: “Many constituents have been contacting me about numerous problems with the Stagecoach service that connects Fraserburgh with Aberdeen and other local villages and settlements.

“Poor reliability, frequent service changes at short notice, service changes that disadvantage elderly and disabled people, cold vehicles and other issues.

“It’s my view that the current level and quality of service needs to improve as a matter of urgency as many people rely on these services for connectivity to schools, colleges and employment.

“I will be monitoring the provision of these services in coming months and expect to see significant improvement.”

‘Delight’ at service improvement news

Liberal Democrats Councillor for Fraserburgh, Ann Bell, added that she was “delighted” that the service has been improved.

She added: “My fellow Fraserburgh and District Councillors and I had a meeting with Stagecoach to convey the concerns and annoyance of our constituents about the service.

“I am delighted to hear that this service is now due to to be improved”.

A spokeswoman for Stagecoach Bluebird said: “As part of a network review to improve the reliability and punctuality of bus services across Aberdeenshire, Stagecoach will be proposing a number of changes.

“This includes a revised 30 minute frequency to improve links between Fraserburgh and Aberdeen in the coming weeks.”