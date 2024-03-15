Young Farmers’ event at Thainstone to take place on one day

Aberdeen and Northern Marts’ annual Young Farmers overwintering calf show and sale at Thainstone will now take place on Friday March 29.

The competition, sponsored by Ledingham Chalmers, will see 49 exhibitors take part, with a total of 94 calves featuring at the event including 71 heifers and 23 bullocks.

This year will see the show and sale taking place on the one day, rather than over two days, with the show at 11am set to be judged by Derek Nelson, Mains of Lundie, Edzell.

The sale will commence after the weekly sale of store cattle.

Young Farmers are to arrive with their entries to Thainstone on Thursday March 28 for weigh in from 6pm to 8pm.

Exhibitors will be competing to win the Calladrum Cup and participate in categories such as best quality animal, highest average daily liveweight gain and best overwintered animal.

At last year’s event the winner of the Calladrum Cup for the best overwintered animal was Finlay Hunter from West Cairnhill, Culsalmond, Huntly.

A top price of £3,400 was achieved for a 448kg Charolais cross heifer from Mark Robertson, Easter Fodderletter, Tomintoul.