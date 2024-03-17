Fraserburgh mum who caused 13-week-old son’s ‘drug’ death sought help from baby loss charity

A Fraserburgh mum who was found guilty of causing her son’s death sought help from a charity that works to save babies’ lives.

13-week-old Olly-James had party drugs mephedrone (M-cat) and MDMA in his bloodstream when he died in December 2019.

His mum Amy Beck, 32, was found guilty of causing his death following a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court this month.

Ms Beck claimed online she was supported by the stillbirth and neonatal death society, Sands, in the aftermath.

The charity supports anyone affected by pregnancy loss or the death of a baby to offer “understanding and comfort”, and also works to save babies’ lives.

Ms Beck also set up an online fundraiser in September 2021 to raise money for Sands saying their mission “means a lot to me”.

She wrote: “Your support and work is amazing.

“Certainly did your part in helping me with the passing of my son, which I can never say thank you enough for.

“I will always continue to support and get others involved with supporting your charity.”

Mum neglected kids in home ‘polluted’ with drugs

During the trial, jurors heard how the family home was “polluted” with drugs.

An autopsy found the cause of the baby’s death to be peritonitis, with M-cat exposure listed as a secondary cause.

Histopathologist Dr Andreas Marnerides told the court he believed “the combination effect” of the M-cat exposure and the infection caused the baby’s death.

Ms Beck was also found guilty of wilfully neglecting two other children, who also had drugs in their system, and a single charge of being concerned in the supply of M-cat.

Ms Beck was remanded in custody following the trial and will be sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh next month.

Sands have been contacted for comment.