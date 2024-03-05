Drug-dealing mum weeps as she is found guilty of causing baby son’s death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Drug-dealing mum weeps as she is found guilty of causing baby son’s death

A jury unanimously convicted Amy Beck of exposing 13-week-old Olly-James to M-cat and MDMA, which entered his bloodstream and contributed to his tragic death.  

By David McPhee
Amy Beck burst into tears as she was found guilty today. Image: Facebook
Amy Beck burst into tears as she was found guilty today. Image: Facebook

A mum sobbed uncontrollably in the dock as she was today found guilty of causing the death of her baby son.

Amy Beck was on trial at the High Court in Aberdeen accused of exposing 13-week-old Olly-James to the party drugs mephedrone (M-cat) and MDMA, resulting in them entering his bloodstream before he died.

A jury took just over a day to unanimously convict the 32-year-old of the charge.

Beck was also found guilty, by majority, of two other charges that she wilfully neglected two other children, who also had drugs in their system.

She was also found unanimously guilty of a single charge of being concerned in the supply of M-cat.

Mum ‘polluted’ house with illicit drugs

Following the verdict, Judge Fiona Tait described the trial as a “distressing case”.

As she remanded first-offender Beck in custody, she told her that she had to take into account the serious nature of the charges.

The judge said: “[Defence advocate David] Moggach asks that I continue bail pending the preparation of these reports, but having regard to the nature of these offences I’m not prepared to continue bail and you will be remanded.”

Beck wept as she was led off to custody.

She will be sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh next month.

Amy Beck will be sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh next month. Image: DC Thomson

During the trial, jurors heard from advocate depute Erin Campbell about how Beck had “polluted” the family home with illicit drugs, which had found their way into her baby’s bloodstream.

“It was in the air, on surfaces and on DVD cases,” Ms Campbell told the court, adding: “Mephedrone was in the milk, in the baby bottle and in the kitchen.

“His bottle on the day he died had mephedrone in it – the environment became polluted by these drugs.”

The main cause of death on the autopsy report was listed as peritonitis, which can be caused by a ruptured bowel, and M-cat exposure was listed as a secondary cause.

However, forensic pathologist Dr Tamara McNamee stated while giving evidence that she “cannot fathom” how the illicit party drug that was found in the child’s bloodstream has not contributed Olly-James’ death.

Dr McNamee said: “He was a three-month-old child with a failure to thrive and a significant natural disease and I do believe that is the component that has tipped him over the edge in this circumstance.”

“The component being?’ advocate depute Erin Campbell asked.

“The mephedrone exposure,” she replied.

Jurors also heard from histopathologist Dr Andreas Marnerides, an expert in the study of tissues and cells, who reviewed Olly-James’ autopsy and postmortem.

He stated that, in his opinion, “on the balance of probability” M-cat exposure in combination with peritonitis was the main cause of Olly-James’ death.

“It was the combination effect that resulted in death,” Dr Marnerides added.

Fraserburgh mum Amy Beck
Amy Beck was unanimously convicted of causing the death of her 13-week-old son Olly-James. Image: DC Thomson.

Amy Beck lied to police to hide drug dealing on morning of son’s death

Beck also faced accusations that she lied to police about her whereabouts on the morning of her infant son’s death.

Detective Constable Marie Buckley told the court that Beck had initially provided her with a false police statement following Olly-James’ death.

But when confronted by DC Buckley with evidence that she had left her home at around 2am to take drugs, Beck then provided a new statement admitting that she had indeed left her home and gotten a lift to a house in Fraserburgh.

She further admitted that when she got to the house she took a line of cocaine upon entry.

Beck said she neglected to mention this to the police in the first instance because Olly-James had been left with her 14-year-old brother when her then-partner drove to Fraserburgh to collect her.

Last week, Beck’s former friend Olivia Guntrip had earlier told jurors that Beck had arrived to supply M-cat to someone at the property.

Guntrip also told the court that Beck had asked her to lie to the police after Olly-James had died.

Beck and Guntrip then returned to Beck’s house in Sandhaven later on December 22 2019, with her infant son becoming unresponsive soon after.

Olly-James was rushed by air ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he died later that day.

The child’s dad, Kieran Sievwright, also gave evidence but, in dramatic scenes, attempted to flee the courtroom after being confronted with evidence of his own drug taking.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Amy Beck burst into tears as she was found guilty today. Image: Facebook
Danger dog to die after aggressive owner set it on police officers
Amy Beck burst into tears as she was found guilty today. Image: Facebook
Couple accused of trespassing on tracks at remote Highland railway station
Amy Beck burst into tears as she was found guilty today. Image: Facebook
Million pound Aberdeen drug dealer jailed for six years
Amy Beck burst into tears as she was found guilty today. Image: Facebook
'He told me they were all vegetables': Inverurie mum's fury as son caught growing…
Amy Beck burst into tears as she was found guilty today. Image: Facebook
Violent and controlling Aberdeen rapist to be jailed for decade of abuse against three…
Amy Beck burst into tears as she was found guilty today. Image: Facebook
Man who brandished baton following taxi fare row spared jail
Amy Beck burst into tears as she was found guilty today. Image: Facebook
Teen, 17, caused horror A93 head-on smash while checking phone
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Bragging thief who stole pal's Rolex escapes punishment
Amy Beck burst into tears as she was found guilty today. Image: Facebook
Weekend court roll – a paedophile teacher and a drink-drving nurse
Amy Beck burst into tears as she was found guilty today. Image: Facebook
Sleepy Aberdeen reveller broke leg wrestling with casino bouncer