Stagecoach plan to hike up fares in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray from March 31

The cost of taking a Stagecoach bus in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray is set to rise from March 31.

The operator said that due to the rising costs of providing its service, it had decided to increase fares on all its routes.

Prices of single, day return, day rider, Flexi 5, 7-day and 4-week MegaRider, and MegaRiderXtra tickets will increase.

Single fares will rise by around 7%.

Increase of 90p on A96 adult day rider ticket

An A96 adult Day Rider ticket will increase from £14.50 to £15.40.

An Ellon 7-Day MegaRider is increasing in cost from £24.20 to £25.70.

A Flexi 5 Aberdeen commuter will rise in price by £2.80 to £36.80.

The NHS Aberdeen Commuter 28-Day MegaRider will rise in price from £90.70 to £96.20.

A spokesperson for Stagecoach said: “We are implementing a fares revision on March 31 which will impact the price of all of our bus fares and tickets.

“Like other businesses, industries and households, we are faced with increasing operational costs above inflation, including staff costs, vehicle parts, maintenance, insurance and utilities.

“An annual increase to our fares and tickets is therefore necessary to address these increasing costs. By doing so we can continue to invest in our fleet, our people and our facilities, and strive to provide reliable and sustainable bus services for the communities we serve.

“Whilst we recognise that a fares increase will be unpopular when households are also facing rising costs, we strongly believe our fares continue to offer great value for people using the bus regularly.”

The spokesperson added: “Our numerous multi-journey options offer unlimited travel across specific travel zones – the more you travel, the more you save – and products like Flexi 5 support those who may travel less often or need a bit more flexibility by offering five DayRider tickets for the price of four.”