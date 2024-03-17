Stagecoach plan to hike up fares in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray from March 31

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Stagecoach plan to hike up fares in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray from March 31

Stagecoach said it was putting up the cost of single fares in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray to meet its rising costs.

By Louise Glen
Stagecoach bus as over 40 Inverness journeys cancelled.
Stagecoach fares are set to increase. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.

The cost of taking a Stagecoach bus in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray is set to rise from March 31.

The operator said that due to the rising costs of providing its service, it had decided to increase fares on all its routes.

Prices of single, day return, day rider, Flexi 5, 7-day and 4-week MegaRider, and MegaRiderXtra tickets will increase.

Single fares will rise by around 7%.

Increase of 90p on A96 adult day rider ticket

  • An A96 adult Day Rider ticket will increase from £14.50 to £15.40.
  • An Ellon 7-Day MegaRider is increasing in cost from £24.20 to £25.70.
  • A Flexi 5 Aberdeen commuter will rise in price by £2.80 to £36.80.
  • The NHS Aberdeen Commuter 28-Day MegaRider will rise in price from £90.70 to £96.20.

A spokesperson for Stagecoach said: “We are implementing a fares revision on March 31 which will impact the price of all of our bus fares and tickets.

Fares on Stagecoach will increase by around 7% on single tickets in north east and MOray.
Fares on Stagecoach bus services will increase by around 7% on single tickets in the north east and Moray. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.

“Like other businesses, industries and households, we are faced with increasing operational costs above inflation, including staff costs, vehicle parts, maintenance, insurance and utilities.

“An annual increase to our fares and tickets is therefore necessary to address these increasing costs. By doing so we can continue to invest in our fleet, our people and our facilities, and strive to provide reliable and sustainable bus services for the communities we serve.

“Whilst we recognise that a fares increase will be unpopular when households are also facing rising costs, we strongly believe our fares continue to offer great value for people using the bus regularly.”

The spokesperson added: “Our numerous multi-journey options offer unlimited travel across specific travel zones – the more you travel, the more you save – and products like Flexi 5 support those who may travel less often or need a bit more flexibility by offering five DayRider tickets for the price of four.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Jamie Fairbairn
Would you attend 'Doric Bootcamp'? Loons and quines urged to 'have a go' at…
Two men involved in an Aberdeen bar fight in The Spirit Level
Two men fined for Aberdeen bar fight after sheriff says they were provoked
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a drink-driving teacher and a horrific bus attack
The new Rolex store will open in October. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Rolex showroom set to open on Aberdeen's Union Street as work begins to transform…
Amy Beck headshot
Fraserburgh mum who caused 13-week-old son's 'drug' death sought help from baby loss charity
Caribbean takeaway George Street.
Aberdeen neighbours win battle against George Street takeaway that 'invaded garden with BBQ cooking'
Peterhead Sheriff Court.
Peterhead couple charged with stalking and filming neighbours
Police van and Orange Order members outside Stonehaven Town Hall
Orange Order launches Stonehaven lodge after procession ban is upheld
Police cars and cordon at Howes Road
Sudden death of woman in Bucksburn 'unexplained' but 'not suspicious'
Stonehaven shops will be closed today, as an Orange Order opens its doors.
'Shame the town hall can't be closed': The Stonehaven businesses closing their doors today…