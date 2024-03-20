Greggs chaos as cash registers fail across the north and north-east

Greggs bakery fans are in crisis this morning as stores across the nation report cash registers have failed.

The sausage roll and bacon bap giants have been unable to serve up their tasty treats to customers.

But fans can still “click and collect” their favourite pastries.

Many stores have been forced to close their doors due to an ‘IT glitch’.

Staff in Aberdeen confirmed they were unable to serve customers in store due to a failure of electronic cash registers.

However, the franchise in Inverness in the Esso garage on Longman Road is still open, Staff confirmed.

One customer who would usually order his breakfast from Greggs said going in this morning was “jarring”.

He said: “The sign was getting changed after I walked in so it was a little jarring to be told they weren’t taking cash or card.

“But in fairness when you sign up for the app you get a free coffee so that’s what I did so it made it a little better.

“I think they need to be clearer about what’s going on there was no kind of explanation or reason as to why the system was down, it might have been a softer blow if they had explained.”

Another customer said: “If had been any other day I would have left it but because I’ve got time this morning it was ok, or else I would have walked off.”

One customer who usually orders a bacon roll for his breakfast in the morning said that while it was “inconvenient” it wouldn’t stop him ordering from Greggs.

One customer said that I didn’t really bother him because he usually orders his food from Greggs via the app.

Greggs said: “We are currently experiencing issues accepting payments in our shops.

“We are working to resolve this as soon as possible”

More to follow.