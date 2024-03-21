Landlord makes plans to hand over ‘one of the last bars in Aberdeen where a gin and tonic is a cocktail’

An Aberdeen barman has set his sights on retiring after 15 years at the helm of Coopers Bar.

The popular pub on John Street is up for let as the search for a new manager begins.

The building is owned by Greene King who have described the city centre business as “a community local, offering a lively atmosphere”.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, current landlord Bob Baxter says it is time for him to hand the reins over to the next generation.

He said: “I’ve had three five-year leases and I’ll be 68 in May. It’s time to retire and enjoy some free time.

“It’s one of the last stand-up bars in Aberdeen where, without any apology, a gin and tonic is a cocktail.

“Customers want a clean drink in a clean glass in a clean bar.”

Mr Baxter’s said his regulars are at the core of what Coopers Bar is all about.

He said: “They are a great bunch. They are very generous.

“I just want to say a huge thank you for the support we have had from our regulars. I may operate the bar, but it is their local.

“People travel in from Dyce, Ellon and come down from Northfield. That hopefully won’t change.”

Could karaoke nights comes back under new ownership?

Mr Baxter has long been campaigning for change to legislation surrounding the noise abatement order.

The law in the UK currently states that anyone who allows too much noise to escape their property is ultimately responsible for limiting their own volume.

In reality, the legislation means one complaint can lead to an order being issued.

In January 2014, Coopers Bar was issued with a noise abatement order despite hosting live music for decades.

It was issued following a complaint from a nearby resident about the volume of their karaoke.

Mr Baxter invested more than £25,000 refurbishing the bar, but to this day karaoke nights remain banned.

He hopes by stepping aside, it might put those plans back on the table.

He said: “Anywhere that tries to put on live music, or any kind of entertainment, is under threat. It just takes one person to open a window and say ‘I can hear that’ and complain.

“It’s a moot point for me now and it’s my understanding that with me giving up the pub, the noise abatement order goes away and someone can have a fresh start.

“I hope it works for them.”

Change will be good – but not too much

Property owners Greene King are now looking for candidates who will carry on Mr Baxter’s legacy and maintain standards at the lively community bar.

A job advertisement, posted on its website, reads: “The new operator should maintain the current offer while considering events and entertainment that could fit the type of demographic who frequent the bar.

“You will maintain good standards and service while developing the drinks range. Coopers is well known as a place where people can catch up in their local bar.”

Mr Baxter vows to stay behind the bar until a new manager is secured.

He says that a new owner will breathe some “fresh air” into the business – but warns them not to change things too much.

“Any changes that have been made have been very slight and very subtle and over time – (the customers) don’t like change,” he explained.

“But change for the benefit of everybody, that will be huge.”