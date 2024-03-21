Landlord makes plans to hand over ‘one of the last bars in Aberdeen where a gin and tonic is a cocktail’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Landlord makes plans to hand over ‘one of the last bars in Aberdeen where a gin and tonic is a cocktail’

Bob Baxter hopes karaoke nights could make a come-back at Coopers Bar under new ownership.

By Michelle Henderson
Director Bob Baxter outside Coopers Bar in Aberdeen
Coopers Bar has been put up to let as director Bob Baxer makes plans to retire. Image: Jim Irvine/ DC Thomson.

An Aberdeen barman has set his sights on retiring after 15 years at the helm of Coopers Bar.

The popular pub on John Street is up for let as the search for a new manager begins.

The building is owned by Greene King who have described the city centre business as “a community local, offering a lively atmosphere”.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, current landlord Bob Baxter says it is time for him to hand the reins over to the next generation.

He said: “I’ve had three five-year leases and I’ll be 68 in May. It’s time to retire and enjoy some free time.

“It’s one of the last stand-up bars in Aberdeen where, without any apology, a gin and tonic is a cocktail.

“Customers want a clean drink in a clean glass in a clean bar.”

Bob Baxter, dressed in a leather jacket and blue shirt, pictured outside Cooper Bar.
Mr Baxter, pictured outside the bar, hopes his successor will continue to uphold the bar’s legacy. Image: Jim Irvine/ DC Thomson.

Mr Baxter’s said his regulars are at the core of what Coopers Bar is all about.

He said: “They are a great bunch. They are very generous.

“I just want to say a huge thank you for the support we have had from our regulars. I may operate the bar, but it is their local.

“People travel in from Dyce, Ellon and come down from Northfield. That hopefully won’t change.”

Could karaoke nights comes back under new ownership?

Mr Baxter has long been campaigning for change to legislation surrounding the noise abatement order.

The law in the UK currently states that anyone who allows too much noise to escape their property is ultimately responsible for limiting their own volume.

In reality, the legislation means one complaint can lead to an order being issued.

In January 2014, Coopers Bar was issued with a noise abatement order despite hosting live music for decades.

It was issued following a complaint from a nearby resident about the volume of their karaoke.

Mr Baxter invested more than £25,000 refurbishing the bar, but to this day karaoke nights remain banned.

He hopes by stepping aside, it might put those plans back on the table.

He said: “Anywhere that tries to put on live music, or any kind of entertainment, is  under threat. It just takes one person to open a window and say ‘I can hear that’ and complain.

“It’s a moot point for me now and it’s my understanding that with me giving up the pub, the noise abatement order goes away and someone can have a fresh start.

“I hope it works for them.”

New owner sought for Cooper’s Bar. Image: Cooper’s Bar Facebook k

 

 

Change will be good – but not too much

Property owners Greene King are now looking for candidates who will carry on Mr Baxter’s legacy and maintain standards at the lively community bar.

A job advertisement, posted on its website, reads: “The new operator should maintain the current offer while considering events and entertainment that could fit the type of demographic who frequent the bar.

“You will maintain good standards and service while developing the drinks range. Coopers is well known as a place where people can catch up in their local bar.”

A “very old” photo of Cooper’s Bar, believed to be from 1965. Image: Cooper’s Bar Facebook

Mr Baxter vows to stay behind the bar until a new manager is secured.

He says that a new owner will breathe some “fresh air” into the business – but warns them not to change things too much.

“Any changes that have been made have been very slight and very subtle and over time – (the customers) don’t like change,” he explained.

“But change for the benefit of everybody, that will be huge.”

