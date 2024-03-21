‘Lives are going to change tonight’: Bounty Competitions about to make someone a millionaire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Lives are going to change tonight’: Bounty Competitions about to make someone a millionaire

The Aberdeenshire firm will be announcing the winner this afternoon.

By Louise Glen
Calvin and Leanne Davidson
Calvin and Leanne Davidson owners of Bounty Competitions who plan to make one lucky ticket holder a millionaire today. Image: Bounty Competitions.

It’s going to be a nail-biting day for anyone with a ticket as the Bounty Competitions £1 million prize is due to be drawn this afternoon.

As tensions mount, players of the biggest competition the organisers have ever held, are sharing sweet messages online between those hoping to win.

Players are also praising Bounty Competitions themselves for taking a risk with the huge prize pot, and for keeping them sane during Covid.

After 4pm today one lucky prizewinner will become a millionaire – after placing a £10 stake in the draw.

Tickets for the draw sold out on Wednesday evening. 142,000 tickets were sold

Players could buy up to 200 tickets – for a whopping £2,000 – but many have bought one ticket, hoping it will be the number that changes their life.

Ticket holders are already sharing “good luck” messages with each other on social media – others are planning how they will spend the money.

Bounty Competitions The Big £1 million to be drawn today

As well as The Big £1 Million prize, there will be two runners-up prizes of £10k – for those with numbers on either side of the winner.

£22k is to be donated from the prize pot to the winner’s chosen charity.

Players of the competition are hoping they will take home the big prize, and are starting to share their dreams of trips to the Bahamas and flying in helicopters supping champagne.

Kelly Anne McAllister praised the owners of Bounty Competitions for taking the risk of hosting the competition.

Calvin and Leanne Davidson who run Bounty Competitions. Image: Bounty Competitions.

She said: “What a journey, it’s been ace for us all to be there with you I remember watching you guys first three years ago.

“Your live feeds pretty much kept us all going through those Covid times.

“Well done, as I have said before keep being you and keep changing people’s lives…and with a bit of luck I might just get my first win today.”

David Macaulay said: “Best of luck to everyone who’s entered, everyone deserves this chance and it is gonna be life-changing to whoever wins it, roll on tonight to find out who it is.”

Susan Shirran said that she is praying for a win, she said: “Praying this is my first win. What a win it would be.”

Scott Sinclair said: “Wowsers amazing, time to hang up the trowel at 4-15pm today!

“Bahamas here we come.”

A life is going to change forever

Laura Lane said: “Someone’s life is going to change forever! We can but dream!

“Good luck everyone.”

Claire Harper: “Wow this is scary. Someone is away to get the call of a lifetime good luck everyone.”

Deducting the huge prize pot, Bounty Competitions themselves are set to make a cool £388,000 from running the competition.

Faced with being “jobless and nothing to do” Turriff couple Calvin and Leanne Davidson made a decision to plunge their £30,000 life savings into launching a new competition business.

Fast forward four years and Bounty Competitions is getting ready for it’s biggest prize giveaway yet – £1 million cash tax free.

If you have a ticket – tell us what you are planning to do if you win the money at live.news@pressandjournal.co.uk.

Bounty Competitions: Meet the Aberdeenshire couple behind raffle prize business who are about to give away £1 million

