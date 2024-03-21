‘Lives are going to change tonight’: Bounty Competitions about to make someone a millionaire

It’s going to be a nail-biting day for anyone with a ticket as the Bounty Competitions £1 million prize is due to be drawn this afternoon.

As tensions mount, players of the biggest competition the organisers have ever held, are sharing sweet messages online between those hoping to win.

Players are also praising Bounty Competitions themselves for taking a risk with the huge prize pot, and for keeping them sane during Covid.

After 4pm today one lucky prizewinner will become a millionaire – after placing a £10 stake in the draw.

Tickets for the draw sold out on Wednesday evening. 142,000 tickets were sold

Players could buy up to 200 tickets – for a whopping £2,000 – but many have bought one ticket, hoping it will be the number that changes their life.

Ticket holders are already sharing “good luck” messages with each other on social media – others are planning how they will spend the money.

As well as The Big £1 Million prize, there will be two runners-up prizes of £10k – for those with numbers on either side of the winner.

£22k is to be donated from the prize pot to the winner’s chosen charity.

Players of the competition are hoping they will take home the big prize, and are starting to share their dreams of trips to the Bahamas and flying in helicopters supping champagne.

Kelly Anne McAllister praised the owners of Bounty Competitions for taking the risk of hosting the competition.

She said: “What a journey, it’s been ace for us all to be there with you I remember watching you guys first three years ago.

“Your live feeds pretty much kept us all going through those Covid times.

“Well done, as I have said before keep being you and keep changing people’s lives…and with a bit of luck I might just get my first win today.”

David Macaulay said: “Best of luck to everyone who’s entered, everyone deserves this chance and it is gonna be life-changing to whoever wins it, roll on tonight to find out who it is.”

Susan Shirran said that she is praying for a win, she said: “Praying this is my first win. What a win it would be.”

Scott Sinclair said: “Wowsers amazing, time to hang up the trowel at 4-15pm today!

“Bahamas here we come.”

A life is going to change forever

Laura Lane said: “Someone’s life is going to change forever! We can but dream!

“Good luck everyone.”

Claire Harper: “Wow this is scary. Someone is away to get the call of a lifetime good luck everyone.”

Deducting the huge prize pot, Bounty Competitions themselves are set to make a cool £388,000 from running the competition.

Faced with being “jobless and nothing to do” Turriff couple Calvin and Leanne Davidson made a decision to plunge their £30,000 life savings into launching a new competition business.

Fast forward four years and Bounty Competitions is getting ready for it’s biggest prize giveaway yet – £1 million cash tax free.

If you have a ticket – tell us what you are planning to do if you win the money at live.news@pressandjournal.co.uk.