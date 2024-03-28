A lifetime in love: Rosemary and Valentine celebrate 65th wedding anniversary

An Aberdeen couple are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary today.

Rosemary and Valentine Stewart told the Press & Journal ‘how time has flown’ since they met dancing 68 years ago.

“We met at Locarno Ballroom in Montrose – He was my cousin’s dance partner and she introduced us – It was love at first sight,” said Rosemary, who is also celebrating her 86th birthday today.

Originally from Laurencekirk, she explained that she was so excited on her wedding day that she forgot it was her birthday too.

Valentine, from Montrose, who will turn 87 on April 5, had previously proposed to her at her parents’ 25th wedding anniversary.

Rosemary said: “He wrote a poem for the occasion – It was very romantic. I said yes with no hesitation and here we are 65 years later.

Rosemary and Valentine travelled the world together

The couple moved to Aberdeen after the wedding, and they have lived in the Granite City since then.

Rosemary explained that one of the best things about their marriage was having children, their two sons Nicholas, 57 and Richard, 53, and their daughter Ruth, 55, who describes her parents as “a very cute couple.”

Another exciting thing about her marriage was travelling the world together.

Rosemary said: “We travelled a lot together because Valentine was a travel agent – we’ve been to the States, Hong Kong, Australia, Brazil, New Zealand, Argentina, South Africa, India etc.”

She explained that she had a lot of fun travelling with her husband and that she has a special spot for South Africa.

“I just love looking at the wild animals, the food, the wine and the people. We went for the first time in 1984 and apart from the Covid years, we’ve been every year since.”

Rosemary and Valentine’s secret to a long and happy marriage

Valentine and Rosemary said their love remains the same after more than six decades together.

She described her husband as “the ultimate romantic who is very much devoted to his family.”

While Valentine said Rosemary “is the most beautiful girl he has ever seen.”

They shared that the secret for a long and happy marriage is “to be best friends and to give and take.”

Rosemary continued: “Difficulties will come but the most important thing is to always support each other in everything.

“There’s definitely nothing more important than love and good health.”

When asked for advice to young couples, she said: “A relationship takes patience and you should give and take.”

“Here we are 65 years later, and I have no regrets. None at all. I’d do it all again.”