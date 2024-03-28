A lifetime in love: Rosemary and Valentine celebrate 65th wedding anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

A lifetime in love: Rosemary and Valentine celebrate 65th wedding anniversary

The couple met dancing at Locarno Ballroom in Montrose when they were 18.

Rosemary and Valentine Stewart shared their secret to a long and happy marriage. Supplied by Ruth Grahame.
Rosemary and Valentine Stewart shared their secret to a long and happy marriage. Supplied by Ruth Grahame.
By Alberto Lejarraga

An Aberdeen couple are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary today.

Rosemary and Valentine Stewart told the Press & Journal ‘how time has flown’ since they met dancing 68 years ago.

“We met at Locarno Ballroom in Montrose – He was my cousin’s dance partner and she introduced us – It was love at first sight,” said Rosemary, who is also celebrating her 86th birthday today.

Originally from Laurencekirk, she explained that she was so excited on her wedding day that she forgot it was her birthday too.

Valentine, from Montrose, who will turn 87 on April 5, had previously proposed to her at her parents’ 25th wedding anniversary.

Rosemary said: “He wrote a poem for the occasion – It was very romantic. I said yes with no hesitation and here we are 65 years later.

Rosemary and Valentine travelled the world together

The couple moved to Aberdeen after the wedding, and they have lived in the Granite City since then.

Rosemary explained that one of the best things about their marriage was having children, their two sons Nicholas, 57 and Richard, 53, and their daughter Ruth, 55, who describes her parents as “a very cute couple.”

Rosemary and Valentine on their wedding day. Supplied Rosemary Stewart.
The couple met when they were 18. Supplied by Ruth Grahame.

Another exciting thing about her marriage was travelling the world together.

Rosemary said: “We travelled a lot together because Valentine was a travel agent – we’ve been to the States, Hong Kong, Australia, Brazil, New Zealand, Argentina, South Africa, India etc.”

She explained that she had a lot of fun travelling with her husband and that she has a special spot for South Africa.

“I just love looking at the wild animals, the food, the wine and the people. We went for the first time in 1984 and apart from the Covid years, we’ve been every year since.”

Rosemary and Valentine’s secret to a long and happy marriage

Valentine and Rosemary said their love remains the same after more than six decades together.

She described her husband as “the ultimate romantic who is very much devoted to his family.”

While Valentine said Rosemary “is the most beautiful girl he has ever seen.”

They shared that the secret for a long and happy marriage is “to be best friends and to give and take.”

An image of the whole family together. Supplied by Ruth Grahame
The Aberdeen couple will go out for dinner tonight to celebrate their anniversary. Supplied by Ruth Grahame.

Rosemary continued: “Difficulties will come but the most important thing is to always support each other in everything.

“There’s definitely nothing more important than love and good health.”

When asked for advice to young couples, she said: “A relationship takes patience and you should give and take.”

“Here we are 65 years later, and I have no regrets. None at all. I’d do it all again.”

Fraserburgh couple celebrate 65th wedding anniversary and share secret to happy marriage

 

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Thomas Pates
Tributes pour in for 'one in a million Tom' who died three weeks after…
Rose and Lauren Reid at their new shop.
'We're pinching ourselves at being here': Mum and daughter open new Lolo and Co…
Volunteers of all ages could soon take on the role of school crossing patroller in Aberdeenshire. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Council leader says volunteers could take over from axed Aberdeenshire school crossing patrollers
Drilling at Arthrath.
Investors set to pour £5.5 million into north-east metals quest
The Aberdeen Beach Esplanade is set to look dramatically different. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Revealed: The 12 locations in Aberdeen about to get wild
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Mum weeps as she watches footage of four-year-old son allegedly being assaulted at Aberdeenshire…
solar panels and wind generators under blue sky at sunset;
Energy firm Parkmead pursues major wind farm near Banchory
An artist impression of the proposed accommodation cabins at Bogenraith Equestrian. Image: Mhorvan Park/DC Thomson
New horse centre near Banchory gets go-ahead for overnight cabins
Vengaboys.
A call for those who 'Like to Party': Vengaboys to perform in Aberdeen
Stagecoach
'We could lose our jobs': Commuters slam bus firm as Peterhead services 'hit rock-bottom'